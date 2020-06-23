Murray to make comeback after injury

Former world No.1 Andy Murray will play his first match in seven months when the Battle of the Brits tournament gets under way on Tuesday.

The three-time grand-slam champion has been out of action since November with a bruised bone which hampered him during Great Britain's Davis Cup campaign, but makes his comeback against Liam Broady in the all-British tournament at the country's National Tennis Centre.

Murray was set to return to action on the ATP Tour in April, but that was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With tennis now able to resume, brother Jamie is hosting a round-robin tournament in Roehampton that sees the former world No.1 joined by Dan Evans, Broady, Kyle Edmund, James Ward, Jay Clarke, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper in the singles competition.

Murray begins his campaign against the world No.211 Broady, before matches later in the week versus Edmund and Ward.

The Scot has been beaten by Norrie and Draper in practise sets in recent weeks and claims not to be expecting to get out of the group stage, with the banter lying among the players.

Murray said after the draw was made: "I am happy with my draw. I wanted to avoid Evo and Cam, definite favourites for the tournament, they are in good, good shape right now.

"I am looking to finish third in my group, I'd be happy with my result. If I made the weekend I'd be delighted and surprised. I haven't played since November, metal hip and a lot of physical issues."

Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski kick off the day in a doubles match against Broady and Norrie, before Edmund takes on Ward and Evans plays Clarke.

Andy Murray is next on against Broady before Draper and Edmund take on Clarke and Dom Inglot in the doubles.