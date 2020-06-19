AO likely to feature wheelchair tennis

AAP Tennis

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley is confident the 2021 Australian Open will proceed as normal with a full program - including wheelchair events.

Champion Australian Paralympian Dylan Alcott on Thursday accused US Open organisers of "disgusting discrimination" for planning this year's coronavirus-compromised New York major without wheelchair tennis.

A winner of 10 grand slam wheelchair singles titles, including two US Opens, Alcott vented on Twitter after it was officially announced the 2020 US Open would go ahead in its scheduled August 31-September 13 time slot but with some big changes and under strict bio-security measures.

With fans not allowed in, the pared-down US Open will feature the men's and women's singles main-draw events, each with the traditional 128 players.

But there will be no qualifying, junior, mixed doubles or wheelchair events, with officials saying they needed to limit the numbers of people at the venue to mitigate risk due to the virus pandemic.

"I thought I did enough to qualify - 2x champion, number 1 in the world. But unfortunately I missed the only thing that mattered, being able to walk. Disgusting discrimination," Alcott posted.

"And please do not tell me I am a 'greater risk' because I am disabled. I am disabled yes but that does not make me SICK. I am fitter and healthier than nearly everybody reading this right now. There are no added risks.

"And for sure there are far more important things going on in the world, but that choice should've been up TO ME. It is blatant discrimination for able bodied people to decide on my behalf what I do with my LIFE AND CAREER just because I am disabled. Not good enough." @usopen.

Tiley empathises with both Alcott and the USTA.

"Dylan Alcott is a tremendous ambassador for tennis and has done a huge amount for our sport both here and around the world," he told AAP on Friday.

"We understand how disappointed he is at not being able to compete at the US Open this year and we look forward to seeing him back on the court soon.

"In terms of our plans for the Australian Open, as we've been saying for the past few weeks, we're optimistic about having an AO in January with all the events and all the players.

"We empathise with our US Open counterparts who have put an enormous amount of work into staging their event during such difficult circumstances and in these unprecedented times."

