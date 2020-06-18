AAP Tennis

French Open set for Sept-Oct with fans

By AAP Newswire

Crowd - AAP

1 of 1

The French Open, unlike its US counterpart, will be held with fans when it takes place from September 27-October 11.

"It will absolutely not be behind closed doors. There is no final decision yet on the number of spectators, which will be decided on with the public authorities," French tennis federation (FFT) president Bernard Giudicelli told reporters.

Usually held at the end of May, the French Open was first moved to a September 20-October 4 slot but the main draw has been pushed back another week.

The qualifying tournament, which had been discarded from previous plans, will be held as usual and will start on September 21 in a boost for lower-ranked players who have been especially hard hit by the lack of earning opportunities since tennis was shutdown in March.

Giudicelli said tickets would be sold around the end of the month or at the beginning of July.

With three Masters tournaments and two Grand Slams in the space of seven weeks, players might have to make hard choices but French Open director Guy Forget is confident they will turn up at Roland Garros.

"Seventy-five players from the top 100 are currently in Europe and I am convinced they will preserve themselves to be in top form in Paris," said Forget.

Giudicelli added that the Paris Masters would be held on its scheduled dates, from October 31-November 8.

Latest articles

Sport

David Hayes makes Hong Kong move

David Hayes’ transition back to Hong Kong racing has officially started with the champion trainer now in isolation in the Asian jurisdiction. With horses arriving from Lindsay Park on July 15 ahead of September’s new racing season, Hayes has...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Regional Sport Victoria study profiles COVID-19 club concerns

A Regional Sport Victoria study has profiled the concerns of sporting groups as they exit the COVID-19 shutdown, with the organisation calling for the community to bind together to get things back on track. After speaking with approximately 400 of...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Maher’s Musings - On the road to glory again

More district sportspeople will join the list of nominations for each town battle today as the search Musings HQ began what feels like an age ago rolls on. The hunt for the most recognisable names from each of the 49 places in the Goulburn Valley...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Barty’s concerns over US Open timing

Women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has joined fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios in expressing her concerns over the US Open timing during coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tears of joy for Djokovic but Thiem wins

Novak Djokovic has defeated Alexander Zverev at the Adria Tour but still bowed out of his own exhibition event in Belgrade, won by Austrian Dominic Thiem.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

NY governor Cuomo gives US Open go- ahead

The US Open will take place between August 31-September 13 after plans were approved by governor of New York Andrew Cuomo.

AAP Newswire