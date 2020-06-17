AAP Tennis

Halep ‘highly unlikely’ to play US Open

By AAP Newswire

Simona Halep - AAP

World No.2 Simona Halep is "highly unlikely" to play in the US Open with organisers set to put strict health protocols in place for the grand slam due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) received the green light to hold their marquee tournament in New York as scheduled from August 31-September 13 without fans.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the USTA would take "extraordinary precautions" to protect players, including robust testing, additional cleaning, extra locker room space and dedicated accommodation.

"Everyone is still waiting on an official announcement of details from the US Open and tours about the season," a spokeswoman for Halep said in a statement to Reuters.

"But if the conditions are as set out on paper for US Open, as Simo (Halep) has been consistent in saying, it's highly unlikely she will play."

Halep's Australian coach Darren Cahill had told Reuters last week the protocols were "incredibly difficult" and would probably not work for the two-times grand slam winner.

"Of course the conditions of the US Open can still change and it is my understanding that the players will have well into July to decide whether to enter or not," the spokeswoman said, adding that it was a "fluid situation so nothing is set in stone".

Men's No.1 Novak Djokovic and his women's counterpart Ashleigh Barty have also raised concerns about playing in the tournament under health protocols while Nick Kyrgios said the USTA was being "selfish" by opting to go ahead with it.

American world No.21 John Isner tweeted his support for the decision to go ahead with the tournament.

