AAP Tennis

US Open to go ahead without fans: reports

By AAP Newswire

Ashleigh Barty, of Australia. - AAP

1 of 1

The United States Tennis Association will hold the US Open without fans even though some top players have expressed concerns about attending the tournament amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to reports.

Forbes, which cited unnamed sources, said the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, are both expected to approve a plan for the August 31-September 13 event in New York and that a formal announcement is due soon.

The USTA's agreements with the men's and women's tours are "happening or almost there," one source told Forbes.

ESPN, which cited a source familiar with the plan, said the USTA is waiting for a green light from local and state health officials.

"We're following each step in the (restart) procedure in the great hope that we can announce that the 2020 US Open will be played in its regularly scheduled date," USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier said in the ESPN report.

"We hope to make an announcement in the very near future."

No professional tennis tournaments have been held since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the sport's calendar in tatters, and the shutdown will extend until August.

Wimbledon was cancelled altogether while the French Open has been moved to September and is due to start one week after the scheduled US Open men's final.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and reigning US Open men's champion Rafael Nadal are among the players who have expressed concerns about attending the New York tournament.

The US Open is held annually in New York City, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was even turned into temporary hospital to help in the battle against the virus.

Latest articles

News

COVID-19 funds for Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre

Extra funding has been confirmed for Shepparton’s Goulburn Valley Community Legal Centre to help deal with increased demand during the Covid-19 pandemic. Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell last week called on the Victorian Government to...

John Lewis
News

STAG Zooms ahead with new online play

In what could be an intergalactic first, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group will present an original play via Zoom early next month. Corona Star-19 is the latest creation from the fertile mind of Shepparton playwright John Head whose previous works have...

John Lewis
News

LGBTI festivals live-streamed on Saturday

While Covid-19 restrictions have stifled live entertainment, Victoria’s regional LGBTI communities, including Shepparton, have come up with a unique way to celebrate their culture. This Saturday sees the first ever Pride-Solation event which brings...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Barty’s concerns over US Open timing

Women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has joined fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios in expressing her concerns over the US Open timing during coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tears of joy for Djokovic but Thiem wins

Novak Djokovic has defeated Alexander Zverev at the Adria Tour but still bowed out of his own exhibition event in Belgrade, won by Austrian Dominic Thiem.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic defends packed stands at tennis

Novak Djokovic has defended taking part in a tennis tournament in Serbia where social-distancing rules didn’t seem to be followed.

AAP Newswire