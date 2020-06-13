AAP Tennis

Djokovic defends packed stands at tennis

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

There was no social distancing and few among the thousands of fans wore face masks - and Novak Djokovic approved.

The fans filled the makeshift stands on Friday at Djokovic's Belgrade tennis club on the banks of the Danube River for the opening day of his charity tennis tour organized by him and his family.

Other top players in attendance included Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Grigor Dimitrov and Jelena Jankovic.

The Serbian government recently lifted lockdown restrictions in the coronavirus pandemic, only recommending people stay one metre apart.

On Wednesday, there was a 20,000-strong crowd for a soccer cup semi-final in Belgrade.

At the tennis, Djokovic defended the freedoms of the crowd.

"We have different circumstances and measures so it's very difficult to think of international standards," he said before the ceremonial opening of his Adria Tour.

He said Serbia has "better numbers" compared to other countries regarding coronavirus infections.

Serbia has registered more than 12,000 COVID-19 cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have been rising again since the government lifted most of the lockdowns and restrictions last month.

"You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it's not up to me to make the calls about what is right or wrong for health," Djokovic said.

"We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively.

"Of course, lives have been lost and that's horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on, and we as athletes are looking forward to competing."

But this week, the top-ranked Djokovic said he was thinking of skipping the US Open - if it is played - because he described precautions put on players as "extreme" and not "sustainable."

These included a 14-day quarantine for foreign players; a limit of one person per competitor at matches; limited ability to move around New York; and mandatory lodging near the tournament site in Queens.

Djokovic's Adria Tour is scheduled to move on to neighboring Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Latest articles

Education

Relief and excitement as school finally returns

Teachers, children and parents across the state breathed a sigh of relief and felt a surge of excitement yesterday as students from Years 3 to 6 returned to school. After nine weeks of home learning, Shepparton’s St Georges Road Primary School...

Morgan Dyer
Education

“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton. But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed...

Madi Chwasta
Education

Education Future: Celebrating the success of remote education

Term two of the 2020 school year is one for the history books. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, students were ordered to stay home and remote learning became the new, temporary, way of life. But in these uncertain times, there have been plenty of...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

De Minaur remains perfect in tennis return

Australian ace Alex de Minaur has made it two wins from as many matches in the four-man exhibition Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge in Spain.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tennis coaches a waste of money: Kyrgios

Mercurial tennis star Nick Kyrgios doubts he’ll ever win a grand slam but insists he has no regrets as long as he does it his way.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic questions US Open safety measures

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has expressed his concerns over the “extreme” conditions that a 2020 US Open would have to be played under.

AAP Newswire