AAP Tennis

Federer to sit out 2020 after knee surgery

By AAP Newswire

Roger Federer. - AAP

Roger Federer will miss the rest of the 2020 tennis season after undergoing a second knee surgery a few weeks ago, the winner of 20 grand slam singles titles said on Wednesday.

Federer struggled with injury at the 2020 Australian Open, where he made a semi-final exit to eventual champion Novak Djokovic, and has not played since.

He underwent surgery on the right knee in February but said he needed another procedure after suffering a setback while rehabilitating after the initial operation.

"I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to see everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season," the 38-year-old said in a Twitter post.

The ATP Tour is currently shut down until at least the end of July due to the pandemic, with the US Open and French Open still set for a hectic back-to-back schedule in August and September.

