Djokovic may skip US Open for French prep

Novak Djokovic is thinking of skipping the US Open -- if it is played -- and instead returning to competition on clay ahead of the rescheduled French Open.

Speaking to Serbia's state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday, Djokovic said the restrictions that would be in place for the grand slam tournament in New York because of the coronavirus pandemic would be "extreme" and not "sustainable."

"Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there," Djokovic said.

"For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September."

Like many sports, tennis went onentered lockdown in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak with all sanctioned tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July.

That includes the French Open, which was supposed to end last weekend but was postponed until September, and Wimbledon, which was cancelled for the first time since 1945.

The US Tennis Association is expected to make a decision as soon as next week about whether to hold the US Open, which is scheduled to begin on August 31.

