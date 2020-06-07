AAP Tennis

De Minaur remains perfect in tennis return

By AAP Newswire

Alex de Minaur will aim to make it three wins from as many matches at his competitive return to tennis at a round-robin exhibition event in Spain.

De Minaur defeated Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 6-4 on Saturday to follow up his impressive 6-2 6-3 win over Pablo Andujar on Friday in his first match since the coronavirus pandemic shut down professional tennis in March.

The highest-ranked Australian male will face world No.12 Roberto Bautista Agut on Sunday with both unbeaten after their respective matches at the Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge.

World No. 26 De Minaur has been in quarantine in Alicante during the COVID-19 shutdown and is the only non Spaniard involved at Cumbres del Sol Sports Club, as a major sport was played in the country for the first time since March.

De Minaur gave up a break against Carreno Busta in the opening set before he regained the advantage to take the opener and needed a lone break in the second to seal victory.

He was more dominant against Andujar and showed few signs of rust despite his long layoff between matches.

Playing under strictly controlled conditions at the claycourt venue, matches were conducted with no fans and only an umpire overseeing proceedings - no line umpires or ball-kids.

The event is being held over what should have been championship weekend of the French Open, which has been rescheduled to commence in September.

The ATP Tour is suspended until at least the end of July.

