AAP Tennis

Djokovic questions US Open safety measures

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic. - AAP

1 of 1

World No.1 Novak Djokovic dealt a further blow to the hopes of the US Open going ahead after claiming it would be "impossible" to play under the "extreme" proposed safety protocols.

The hard-court grand slam is due to begin at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 31, but there are serious doubts over the tournament due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

World No.2 Rafael Nadal said earlier this week that he is not currently prepared to travel abroad for tournaments due to global health fears and quarantine restrictions.

And now Djokovic, a three-time winner of the tournament, has said the safety restrictions imposed, including a ban on travel to Manhattan and only being allowed one person with him, are "extreme".

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis, there were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it is not known whether it will be held," the Serbian told Prva TV

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme.

"We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week.

"Also, we could bring one person to the club which is really impossible.

"I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."

The men's ATP Tour and the women's WTA Tour are currently suspended until August 1, with some tournaments coming after that already cancelled, though exhibition events have started this week, with world No.3 Karolina Pliskova playing in the LiveScore Cup in Prague.

Latest articles

News

Stay safe this long weekend, Shepparton police urge

With COVID-19 restrictions easing ahead of this weekend’s Queen’s Birthday long weekend, Shepparton police are gearing up to see an influx of traffic on local roads. Shepparton Highway Patrol members are primed and ready to target drivers doing the...

Liz Mellino
News

Need for Shepparton foster carers becoming “desperate”

The need for locals to foster care is becoming “desperate”, as authorities warn child abuse cases are expected to soar in the wake of COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has fostered 300 children in 30 years

Mooroopna’s Wendy Dow has witnessed more moments of wide-eyed wonder than she can count.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Fognini undergoes surgery on ankles

Former top-10 player Fabio Fognini has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his ankles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

French Open champ plans zoom Barty party

World No.1 Ashleigh Barty has found a novel way to mark the first anniversary of her memorable French Open triumph.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

US Open/Cincinnati double-header on cards

The United States Tennis Association is proposing putting on the Cincinnati Open and the US Open at Flushing Meadows back-to-back at the end of August.

AAP Newswire