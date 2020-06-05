French Open champ plans zoom Barty party

With her state still in lockdown, Ashleigh Barty will host a zoom party on Saturday night to mark the first anniversary of her life-changing French Open triumph.

Australia's world No.1 still hopes to get the chance to defend her crown later in the year, with Roland Garros officials rescheduling the claycourt grand slam for September 20 to October 4.

If not for the coronavirus pandemic forcing the tour's suspension, the women's final would have taken place in Paris on Saturday.

Instead, Barty is holed up in Queensland.

But that won't stop the 24-year-old and her tight-knit entourage from celebrating her stunning grand slam breakthrough.

Barty and her golf-pro boyfriend Garry Kissick will have dinner on the Gold Coast at her agent Nikki Mathias' home with her trusted coach Craig Tyzzer and Australian Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik among those invited to the zoom call.

Barty's esteemed mindset coach Ben Crowe, strength and conditioning coach Mark Taylor and physios Adam Schuhmacher and Melanie Omizzolo will also join the toast, with "plenty of French champagne" said to be at the ready.

One upside to the tour being on hold until at least August 2 is Barty being able to savour even more time atop the rankings.

But even while being unable to officially add to her tenure as queen of the court during the current rankings freeze, Barty stands as the 13th longest-serving No.1 in women's tennis history.

She eclipsed three-time major winner Angelique Kerber's 34-week reign the week before the freeze was imposed on March 23.

The Australian Open semi-finalist has already enjoyed a longer stint as No.1 than the likes of all-time greats Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Kim Clijsters and her idol Evonne Goolagong Cawley.

And with a substantial rakings lead over her rivals, Barty will next pass Amelie Mauresmo's 39-week reign just a month after whenever the circuit resumes.

WEEKS AS WOMEN'S TENNIS'S WORLD NO.1

332: Martina Navratilova (USA)

319: Serena Williams (USA)

260: Chris Evert (USA)

209: Martina Hingis (SUI)

186: Steffi Graf (GER)

177: Monica Seles (USA)

117: Justine Henin (BEL)

98: Lindsay Davenport (USA)

71: Caroline Wozniacki (DEN)

64: Simona Halep (ROM)

51: Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

39: Amelie Mauresmo (FRA)

-------------------------------------------------

35: ASHLEIGH BARTY (AUS)

34: Angelique Kerber (GER)

26: Dinara Safina (RUS)

25: Naomi Osaka (JPN)

21: Maria Sharapova (RUS)

21: Tracy Austin (USA)

20: Kim Clijsters (BEL)

18: Jelena Jankovic (SRB)

17: Jennifer Capriati (USA)

12: Ana Ivanovic (SRB)

11: Venus Williams (USA)

8: Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

4: Garbine Muguruza (ESP)

2: Evonne Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

2: Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (ESP)