Tennis star Coco Gauff protests in Florida

5370537724001

American teenage tennis prodigy Coco Gauff appeared at a protest in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, calling for racial and social justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the US.

"I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?" said Gauff, days after posting a video on social media in which she pledged to use her voice to fight against racism.