AAP Tennis

US Open/Cincinnati double-header on cards

By AAP Newswire

Australia's Ashleigh Barty - AAP

1 of 1

The Cincinnati Masters could be moved to Flushing Meadows this year as part of a double-header with the US Open under a new plan proposed by American tennis chiefs.

The plan is designed to help the tournaments, two of the biggest annual tennis events in North America, move forward safely after the coronavirus outbreak wreaked havoc on the professional sports calendar.

Both tournaments have previously said they plan to move forward as scheduled, with Cincinnati set to run until August 23 and the US Open's main draw beginning on August. 31.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) plan would see both competitions played in New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre back to back, according to a New York Times report, in order to minimise travel and risk for players and participants.

The men's and women's tours have reportedly been notified of the proposal.

The tennis world has slowly begun to resume action, with fans absent from stands.

World No.12 Petra Kvitova claimed victory in the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament in Prague on Thursday, in a slot on the calendar that was originally occupied by the French Open

French Open officials rescheduled the clay court grand slam to begin on September 20, the week after the US Open was set to kick off, prompting frustration from many in the tennis world.

Latest articles

News

Flood of protest over drainage

RESIDENTS could be left in deep water – literally – after Campaspe Shire council declined to discuss the controversial South Boundary Rd drainage scheme at its July meeting. Instead councillors opted to leave the paperwork on the table until...

Lachlan Durling
News

Georgina’s damaged in blaze

A fire in the early hours of Sunday morning has caused damage to popular Benalla eatery Georgina’s Restaurant on Bridge St. Investigators, who were only able to enter the building about 9am Sunday morning after the it was confirmed to be safe...

Benalla Ensign
World News

Zuckerberg resists efforts for regulation

Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has been able to resist committing to regulation of the social network, at a testimony to the US Congress.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Fognini undergoes surgery on ankles

Former top-10 player Fabio Fognini has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his ankles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kvitova wins all-Czech tennis crown

World No.12 Petra Kvitova has beaten Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-3 in the final of an all-Czech tennis tournament in Prague.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Federer first tennis star to top rich list

Roger Federer is the first tennis player to top the Forbes’ list of the best paid athletes in world sport as rivals were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire