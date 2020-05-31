AAP Tennis

Fognini undergoes surgery on ankles

By AAP Newswire

Fabio Fognini - AAP

1 of 1

World No.11 Fabio Fognini has undergone arthroscopic surgery on both ankles.

The 2011 French Open quarter-finalist, who reached a career-high No. 9 in the ATP rankings last year, posted two messages on Twitter.

The first announced he would have the operations and the second included a photo of him in a hospital bed.

Fognini said he had trouble with his left ankle for three years and learned to "cope with" it. Then he developed a problem with his right ankle over the past two years.

He wrote he "hoped the various issues would go away" during a two-month break from competition while the tennis tours were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the issues "were still there" when the Italian resumed practising.

Fognini is married to 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta.

Latest articles

World

Trump wants to invite Australia to G7

US President Donald Trump says he will postpone the G7 summit to September and expand the guest list to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

AAP Newswire
World

Virus deaths top 50,000 in Latin America

Coronavirus deaths in Latin America have surpassed 50,000 and the number of cases is heading towards one million.

AAP Newswire
World

Launch provides Trump moment of relish

As violent protests continue across the US and deaths from coronavirus pass 100,000, US President Donald Trump has relsished the launch of a rocket to the ISS.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Fognini undergoes surgery on ankles

Former top-10 player Fabio Fognini has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his ankles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kvitova wins all-Czech tennis crown

World No.12 Petra Kvitova has beaten Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-3 in the final of an all-Czech tennis tournament in Prague.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic to host Balkan tennis event

World No.1 Novak Djokovic says he is excited for next month’s start of the Adria Tour series of tournaments which he helped to create.

AAP Newswire