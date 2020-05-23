AAP Tennis

Tomljanovic joins stars in tennis event

By AAP Newswire

Ajla Tomljanovic - AAP



Australian tennis star Ajla Tomljanovic will join a string of grand slam winners in a 16-strong field to compete at a women's teams event in the United States next month.

The Credit One Bank Invitational, which will be aired on the Tennis Channel and begins on June 23 in Charleston, will be the largest since the season was derailed in mid-March by the COVID-19 crisis.

Among the big names competing are 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, last year's US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka, 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig.

The 16 players will be divided into two teams with Americans Madison Keys and Bethanie Mattek-Sands serving as playing captains.

The tournament will feature 16 singles matches and eight doubles contests.

"Let's Do This!!" Mattek-Sands wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The field will be completed by Americans Amanda Anisimova, Jennifer Brady, Danielle Collins, Emma Navarro, Alison Riske and Shelby Rogers as well as Canadians Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Fernandez.

The tournament will be held without fans in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Charleston hosts the WTA's Volvo Car Open annually in early April, but organisers were forced to cancel this year's event due to the pandemic.

