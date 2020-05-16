AAP Tennis

ATP/WTA tours extend tennis suspension

There will be no professional tennis until the end of July after the ATP and WTA Tours extended their suspension.

The men's and women's tours were due to resume on July 13 following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it was announced on Friday that has now been extended until the end of the month.

No tennis has been played since the end of February because of the global shutdown.

The new extension means ATP Tour events in Hamburg, Bastad, Newport, Los Cabos, Gstaad, Umag, Atlanta and Kitzbuhel are all cancelled while Lausanne, Bucharest, and Jurmala will now not host tournaments on the WTA Tour.

"Due to continued uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we regret to announce our decision to extend the suspension of the Tour," said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi.

"Just like tennis fans, players and tournament hosts all over the world, we share in the disappointment the Tour continues to be affected in this way.

"We continue to assess all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so."

A WTA spokesperson added: "We regret this is the case but will continue to be guided by medical experts for when it is safe and possible to return to WTA competition. We continue to monitor the situation closely and are hopeful to be back on the court as soon as possible."

The Citi Open in Washington is the next event in the calendar, but there must be serious doubts over that with some tournaments on the North American hard-court swing already off.

The US Open is slated for the end of August, with the French Open due in late September.

Wimbledon and the entire British grass-court season has been cancelled with no chance of rearrangement.

