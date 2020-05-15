AAP Tennis

Djokovic confident of claiming slam record

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic believes he will win the most grand slam titles and become the longest-reigning world No.1 by the time he retires.

With 17 grand slam titles to his name - two behind Rafa Nadal and three fewer than Roger Federer - the world No.1 says he has no doubt in his ability to overtake the other members of the so-called 'Big Three.'

"I'm always very confident in myself," he said in an interview on In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

"I believe I can win the most slams and break the record for longest No.1. Those are definitely my clear goals."

The 32-year-old Serb was in imperious form before the coronavirus pandemic brought the circuit to a halt in early March.

He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won an eighth Australian Open title and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21.

Swiss great Federer also owns the record for total number of weeks at No.1 - 310 - and consecutive weeks at the top position, with 237, compared with Djokovic's 282 and 122.

Federer turns 39 in August and Djokovic says he can envision himself still playing at 40.

"I don't believe in limits. I think limits are only illusions of your ego or your mind," he said.

It wasn't too long ago Djokovic had an entirely different outlook on the game.

After falling in straight sets to unseeded Benoit Paire at the Miami Open in 2018, his wife, Jelena, said he was ready to hang up the racquet.

"He said to me that he's quitting and that's the truth," she said in the interview. "He lost in Miami. It was a terrible loss. And then he just, you know, gathered all of us and said, 'You know guys, I'm done.'"

"And I was like, 'What?' And he goes like, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Edoardo, you can speak with my sponsors. I want to be clear with them. I don't know if I'm stopping for six months, a year or forever.'"

Djokovic did not go through with his retirement plans and bounced back to triumph at Wimbledon that July.

In the wide-ranging interview, Djokovic also discussed past struggles with his health, his marriage and surviving the bombings in his native Serbia in 1999.

The full interview will air in the US this weekend on local affiliates, and on international and regional sports networks next week.

Latest articles

Sport

Our top 10 sporting movies

WELL done Victoria and NSW, we have made it to the first batch of restrictions being eased. You can now have a couple of friends or family at your house, and that’s just great. But, no getting together to watch the footy quite yet as we await...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Harness Racing Victoria to phase out region-based racing

HARNESS Racing Victoria has announced region-based racing will begin to be phased out. From May 25, the current six-region structure will be reduced to three, with July 1 the target date for the resumption of metropolitan and feature racing. The...

Brayden May
Sport

ERC gains transfer meeting

ECHUCA Racing Club will hold another meeting later this month. Kilmore’s meeting on May 25 has been moved to the ERC. Following a track inspection by RV and Club staff, it was determined that the track would benefit from additional time to...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Grand Slam tally must decide ‘GOAT’: Lendl

Former Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl believes the ‘Big Three’ player with the most tennis majors should be regarded as the greatest male player of the Open era.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal: Djokovic needs vaccination to play

Rafael Nadal insists Novak Djokovic would need to have a coronavirus vaccination to play on the ATP Tour again.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Ivanisevic’s hope for Kyrgios slam glory

Goran Ivanisevic sees a lot of his tempestuous former self in Nick Kyrgios and believes he too can overcome those issues to become a grand slam champion.

AAP Newswire