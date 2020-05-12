AAP Tennis

Pique pessimistic Davis Cup will go ahead

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique has cast major doubts over the chances of Madrid staging the Davis Cup finals this year.

Pique's company Kosmos took over the organisation of the event for the first time last year, and in its first year with a new format Spain won the tournament in November in Madrid.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought tennis to a standstill until at least mid-July, and likely longer.

Pique told the Movistar network he has serious doubts because around this year's edition of the team event.

"There is a lot of uncertainty right now," he said on Monday.

"We are trying to be on top of everything the National Sports Council, and the government, is saying regarding having spectators inside the Magic Box arena.

"I am a bit pessimistic because the Davis Cup without spectators is going to be difficult. We will see."

Earlier this month Rafa Nadal, who won the decisive points when Spain won their sixth Davis Cup last year, said: "I think 2020 is practically lost. I have hopes that we will be able to start [tennis again] next year."

