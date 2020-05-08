Tennis Australia boss reveals restructure

Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, Fed Cup skipper Alicia Molik and Ashleigh Barty's father have helped drive a major overhaul of Tennis Australia's high-performance program.

Hewitt, Molik and Rob Barty were among some 150 players, coaches, parents and global experts called on to lead the change following an exhaustive athlete development review.

The restructure was heavily focused on bringing private coaches back in from the cold and assisting emerging players to crack the world's top 100.

TA boss Craig Tiley said it was important the governing body underwent a review during a position of strength in Australian tennis with Barty as women's world No.1 and as many as 15 men in the top 200 over the past year.

"Most people don't make changes while in a position of strength. They make it when they're in a position of weakness," Tiley told AAP.

"But we decided to do it then and not just for the sake of it because we also identified that there's some things we can do better and some things that we can keep that we're doing really well."

Tiley said Australia was ranked second behind only France for number of ranked players per capita, but strove to be No.1.

In an effort to achieve that, TA has dramatically restructured its elite junior programs to increase its coaching of talented youngsters by "10-fold from 400 to 4000" across the country and also pledged to offer more support for players aged between 18 and 23.

"Because previously when you were 21 you made the top 100. That was 10 years ago. Today you're 27, 28. It's a much longer journey and if Tennis Australia's support stops at the age of 18, you kind of drop off the cliff sometimes," Tiley said.

"So the last few years we've worked on bringing that back."

The chief structural changes include the reorganisation of the eight national academies headed up by TA-appointed coaches with around 30 regional squad programs featuring more private coaches.

While national academy coaches were made redundant, more mentors will now be required to run the zonal squad programs across the country.

"There's more jobs opening up than there are people so you would expect a lot of them (redundant coaches) are going to get other jobs," Tiley said.

The very best 15 to 18-year-olds in Australia will be placed on scholarships and schooled and trained in Brisbane and "aggressively progressed into the top 100".

After turning 18, and providing they continue meeting benchmarks while making the transition to the pro ranks, TA will continue supporting these players.

But, unlike before the restructure, the governing body will no longer financially assist the mid-20s players making a living for themselves - beyond still providing access to facilities and sports science initiatives.

As well as emerging stars, Tiley said retiring players would also receive support to find a new career in an overhaul that has the backing of the most influential names in Australian tennis including Hewitt, Molik and TA's director of performance Wally Masur.

"There will be some players who complain because they were getting a free coach from TA," Tiley said.

"And under the new structure, this may change. Some of these players are also making a reasonable living now.

"So they are in their prime, they're making a living and can afford their own coach and teams."