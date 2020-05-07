AAP Tennis

Federer fund donates to African families

By AAP Newswire

Roger Federer - AAP

1 of 1

The Roger Federer Foundation will use $US1m ($A1.6 m) to feed families who are affected by the coronavirus crisis in Africa, the Swiss tennis star's organisation announced on Wednesday.

The money will be used to fund meals for 64,000 young children and their families while schools are closed because of the pandemic.

Such closures have left some 300 million primary school children around the world missing out on school meals on which they depend for nutrition, according to the UN World Food Programme.

In March, Federer and his wife Mirka donated 1 million Swiss francs ($A1.6 m) for vulnerable families in Switzerland.

