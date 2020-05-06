AAP Tennis

French Open in talks over rescheduling

By AAP Newswire

Ashleigh Barty, French Open - AAP

1 of 1

French Open organisers have been in talks with the sport's governing bodies to fine-tune the tennis calendar amid reports the grand slam tournament is being delayed by a week.

The French Tennis Federation's decision to postpone the season's second grand slam from May 27-June 7 amid the COVID-19 crisis was widely criticised because the new dates clashed with the hardcourt season.

Roland-Garros announced in March a new date of September 20 but French media have claimed the clay court tournament is now set to start a week later, on September 27.

Australia's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty beat Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova to claim her first grand slam singles title in last year's event.

"We took the decision in mid-March to postpone Roland Garros from September 20 to October 4," a French tennis federation (FFT) spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Since then, we have been discussing with the international bodies of the various circuits (International Tennis Federation, WTA, ATP) the optimum calendar for the second part of the season, which will be finalised with the various stakeholders very soon."

A September 27 start would give players a two-week window between the end of the US Open and the Paris tournament.

Latest articles

World

UK has Europe’s highest virus death toll

Britain has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll from the coronavirus in Europe with more than 32,000 deaths, new figures show.

AAP Newswire
World

Queen wishes Australians well in call

The Queen has spoken to Prime Minister Scott Morrison about Australia’s response to COVID-19 as well as the bushfire and drought recovery efforts.

AAP Newswire
World

Virgin Atlantic to cut 3000 jobs

Virgin Atlantic will stop using Gatwick Airport near London and cut just over 3000 jobs as it attempts to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic steps out on Madrid tennis court

World No.1 Novak Djokovic may have broken confinement rules in Spain after stepping out on a Madrid tennis court during lockdown.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Barty and Rafter visit COVID-19 ward

Tennis champions Ashleigh Barty and Pat Rafter have taken time out to visit and thank frontline health workers at a COVID-19 ward in Brisbane.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Murray backs calls for ATP-WTA merger

Andy Murray has sided with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, rather than Australian Nick Kyrgios, by backing calls to merge the men’s and women’s tennis tours.

AAP Newswire