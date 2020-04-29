Merger can help tennis: Halep, Kvitova

Tennis can emerge stronger from its lengthy shutdown due to the novel coronavirus if the idea of merging the men's and women's tours becomes a reality, multiple Grand Slam winners Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova have told Reuters.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hiatus will continue at least until mid-July as countries have shut borders and gone into lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

Roger Federer called for a merger between the two governing bodies on social media last week, with the men's ATP Tour Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, and his women's WTA Tour counterpart Steve Simon, both welcoming the suggestion.

"I think the advantages of a merger would be unifying the sport, and being stronger together," former world No.1 Halep said.

"If we have one product, one brand and everyone working together to achieve the same goals, the future of tennis could be very bright after we come out of this crisis."

Currently TV viewers need different pay-TV platforms to watch tennis matches and a merger of the Tours could simplify television contracts and sponsorship deals.

The men's and women's players have a separate ranking system while some rules, including on-court coaching, are also different.

"Men and women on the same level, marketed and promoted in the same way with equal opportunities and of course equal prize money across the board," said Halep, a French Open and Wimbledon champion.

"It would also be exciting to have the chance to work more closely with the top male players."

Tennis remains very popular across the world but its governance remains fractious with as many as seven associations running different parts of the game.

Besides the ATP and the WTA Tours, the sport is also controlled by the International Tennis Federation and the boards of the four grand slam tournaments.

"If we can find a way for the men and women to work together for the better of the sport then that would be exciting," said Kvitova, who has twice won the Wimbledon title.

"Combining our tours year-round would hopefully produce a stronger sport, better TV coverage, more sponsors and most importantly, a better experience for fans," said.