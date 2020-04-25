AAP Tennis

Nadal may play as Kyrgios in virtual Open

By AAP Newswire

Rafa Nadal - AAP

1 of 1

When discussing the favourites to win the Madrid Open the first name on most people's lips would usually be claycourt king Rafa Nadal. Things are a little different this year though.

The Spaniard, who has won the tournament five times, will have his work cut out when play begins next week, not on the Caja Magica's three red dust courts, but on gaming consoles.

Like every other tennis tournament since March, and at least until the end of July, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped play but the hole in the calendar will be partly filled next week as Madrid instead holds a "virtual" event.

Sixteen men and 16 women will battle it out on a Manolo Santana Stadium that has been recreated in exquisite detail in the Tennis World Tour video game designed by Nacon Gaming.

Friday's draw, live on Facebook, placed Nadal in Group 1 alongside Britain's Andy Murray, Frenchman Gael Monfils and young Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

The omens are not good for Nadal.

He said during a live Instagram chat with Murray this week that he had only completed one game in his life, although the Spaniard will no doubt be as tenacious with the controller in his hand as he would be with a racket.

Then again Murray will not be able to play as himself because he is not one of the 31 players available to gamers. He hinted that he may play as Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Group 2 features Dominic Thiem, John Isner, Diego Schwartzman and the David Ferrer, coming out of retirement from real tennis to make an appearance in the virtual world.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Fabio Fognini, Kei Nishikori and Frances Tiafoe are in Group 3, while in Group 4 Alex Zverev and David Goffin are joined by Lucas Pouille and Karen Khachanov.

Kiki Bertens, who won the actual Madrid Open title last year, is in women's Group 4 along with Angelique Kerber, Dona Vekic, and Eugenie Bouchard.

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, winner of last year's US Open, is joined by Madison Keys, Kristina Mladenovic and Caroline Wozniacki in Group 3.

While the Esports tournament, the first to feature real players, looks like a fun distraction from the lockdown, it will be covered like a real tournament with fans able to watch the action live on Facebook Gaming from 1400 GMT on Monday (midnight AEST on Tuesday).

There will even be post-match interviews and fans will be able to get a close-up as one screen will show the action while another window will focus on the actual player.

There will be a 150,000 euro ($A254,159) purse for both draws, with winners deciding how much they donate to the tennis players currently suffering economically, and 50,000 euros to help reduce the social impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I like this original idea very much and I am excited to be part of it," Shapovalov said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton RSL to deliver Anzac Day service online

Tomorrow will be an Anzac Day like no other. Families will gather quietly at the end of their driveways in place of a dawn service and Shepparton’s cenotaph will be silent. The Shepparton RSL will hold a virtual service tomorrow, allowing locals across the region to join together and pay their respects.

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate failed arson attempt at Shepparton darts hall

Shepparton police are investigating a failed arson attempt at the Shepparton Darts Association hall earlier this month.

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic opposes coronavirus vaccination

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is against the compulsory vaccination of players before they can return to tennis and faces a dilemma if forced to do so himself.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios says no to slams without fans

Australian showman Nick Kyrgios is unequivocally opposed to playing a tennis grand slam without crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Federer calls for ATP, WTA to merge

Twenty-time grand slam champion Roger Federer has called on the ATP and WTA to merge their administrations while still maintaining separate Tours.

AAP Newswire