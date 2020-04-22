AAP Tennis

Djokovic pushes relief fund for players

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic has called on the tennis world to contribute to a relief fund for players struggling financially during the coronavirus shutdown and to show lower-ranked professionals that they have not been forgotten.

The men's ATP Tour, the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, along with the International Tennis Federation and organisers of the four grand slams, are creating a fund to help players affected by the shutdown.

The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July, depriving lower-level players, who depend solely on tournament winnings, of the chance to earn a living.

ATP player council chief Djokovic had previously proposed a model for higher-ranked players to donate funds after holding discussions with fellow council members Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

"I am really privileged to be able to use my status of being a top player that can, in this times, raise the awareness of players that are struggling," the world No.1 said during an Instagram chat with Italy's Fabio Fognini on Tuesday.

"I personally have earned enough money to live for many more years without playing tennis."

Djokovic did not want to disclose the size of the fund before an official announcement was made but said several million dollars would be raised.

"Players individually can help as much as they want," said Djokovic. "It's difficult to pressure players into giving money, whatever their ranking is.

"I understand that there are differences in opinions. So I invite anybody who likes tennis, who wants tennis to survive as a sport (to donate)."

While tennis is a lucrative sport for those at the top, those in the lower echelons often struggle to make ends meet.

Djokovic, a 17-times grand slam champion who has earned some $US144 million i($A227 million) in career prize money, said he had heard many players were contemplating giving up the sport.

"This is a significant issue for our sport," the 32-year-old Serb said.

"The sport has to think how we will expand the base. We have to expand this number as much as we can.

"I feel that the players should show the solidarity and show the unity in this moment, show these lower-ranked players that we do not forget about them."

Djokovic did not expect to see regular tournaments starting again soon as players would be unable to travel freely due to restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

"I think there will be more regional prize money tournaments. I think this is what's going to happen very soon," he said, adding that those events were unlikely to award ranking points.

Latest articles

News

Lisa Drysdale goes from premiership coach to school principal

LISA Drysdale is better known for her efforts as a coach of a premiership netball team, not as a school teacher. But like so many others, Lisa has seen her family’s routine thrown out the window by the coronavirus pandemic. It has meant she has been...

Brayden May
News

Murray River Council calls on locals to get involved in Community Strategic Plan

MURRAY River Council is seeking feedback for its Community Strategic Plan. As part of the process, council is offering residents a place at their “virtual” town hall meeting on April 30. There will be two sessions, starting at noon and...

Brayden May
News

EMFM seek community feedback

ECHUCA and Moama, EMFM 104.7 wants to hear from you. The community radio station is currently conducting an online survey to discover what residents in the twin towns want to hear on the airwaves. EMFM’s John Vincent said it was an important...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic opposes coronavirus vaccination

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is against the compulsory vaccination of players before they can return to tennis and faces a dilemma if forced to do so himself.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kokkinakis keen for Australian team tennis

Former Davis Cup star Thanasi Kokkinakis is supporting John Millman’s proposal for a domestic teams’ event if Australia emerges early from the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios says no to slams without fans

Australian showman Nick Kyrgios is unequivocally opposed to playing a tennis grand slam without crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire