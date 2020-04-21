AAP Tennis

Djokovic may reconsider his anti-vax stand

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic has reiterated he is against taking an anti-coronavirus vaccination if it becomes mandatory to travel once the pandemic subsides, but says he's open to changing his mind.

The top-ranked Djokovic said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday, "Personally I am opposed to the vaccination against COVID-19 in order to be able to travel.

"But if it becomes compulsory, I will have to make a decision whether to do it or not. This is my current feeling, and I don't know if it will change, but it really influences my profession."

A vaccine hasn't been made yet, but some such as Amelie Mauresmo have said the world tennis tours shouldn't restart until there is one.

Djokovic caused a stir in a live Facebook chat with fellow Serb players on Sunday when he said that if a vaccination was compulsory when the tours resume then he "wouldn't want to be forced by someone" to take it.

In his statement on Tuesday, Djokovic said many tennis players and other athletes have asked him for his opinion on this situation.

"I have expressed my views because I have the right to and I also feel responsible to highlight certain essential topics that are concerning the tennis world," he said.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena advocate natural healing and not vaccinations, and said that like the rest of the world, he was "a bit confused."

"I am no expert, but I do want to have an option to choose what's best for my body," he said. "I am keeping an open mind, and I'll continue to research this topic because it is important and it will affect all of us."

Prominent Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state team fighting the spread of COVID-19, said Djokovic should not have made anti-vaccination statements because of his huge public influence in his native Balkan country.

Djokovic won the Australian Open in January for his 17th grand slam singles title, and the ATP suspended its tour in March because of the global virus outbreak.

Latest articles

News

Man denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal ute from Mooroopna address

A Melbourne man has been denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooroopna last week, injuring the vehicle’s owner in the process. Shepparton police First Constable Luke Lougoon confirmed the man, 26, was arrested on Monday and...

Liz Mellino
News

Free online leadership program for businesses and individuals struggling through COVID-19

Registrations are now open

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna’s Lego master

Building Lego trains with his 12-year-old twin sons is a far cry from the bright lights of a television set, but for Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught it is just another opportunity to create. The Mooroopna export and the Southern Hemisphere’s...

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic opposes coronavirus vaccination

World No.1 Novak Djokovic is against the compulsory vaccination of players before they can return to tennis and faces a dilemma if forced to do so himself.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios says no to slams without fans

Australian showman Nick Kyrgios is unequivocally opposed to playing a tennis grand slam without crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

‘Big Three’ to assist tennis players

Novak Djokovic has spoken with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal about working with the ATP to set up a fund to help lower-ranked tennis players.

AAP Newswire