Kyrgios says no to slams without fans

Nick Kyrgios of Australia - AAP

Nick Kyrgios has bluntly ruled out contesting a tennis grand slam without fans.

While US Open officials say it is "highly unlikely" they'd stage the season's final major - due to start on August 31 - behind closed doors, Australian Open organisers this month said they were "exploring all options" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"These extraordinary times dictate a need for agility and extensive planning that explores a very wide range of options," AO boss Craig Tiley said in a statement.

"We have to be prepared for a changed environment. We obviously hope that as a community, we are through COVID-19 as quickly and safely as is possible."

With Australia ahead of most countries in containing the spread of the disease, it would now seem unlikely that the 2021 Australian Open would need to be held without fans.

But if it was, Kyrgios, one of the sport's most popular entertainers, on Monday said count him out.

"One hundred per cent no," he said when asked by fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis on a social media video if he would play a slam without fans in the stands.

In a light-hearted exchange, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis - former junior doubles partners - came up with their dream prototype tennis player.

Not surprisingly, Roger Federer featured, the so-called Special Ks saying they'd take the Swiss maestros' backhand slice.

In more of a surprise, Kyrgios took two traits of Novak Djokovic's despite never being a great fan of the Serb.

"It's going to hurt me to say it but I'll take the Djoker's backhand," he said.

"The guy doesn't miss. The guy's been drilling it since he came out of the womb."

He'd also take world No.1 Djokovic's movement, describing it - and that of Alex De Minaur - as "a joke".

Kyrgios would opt for Ivo Karlovic's serve, Jack Sock's volleys, Benoit Paire's "scary" touch, Rafael Nadal's mental toughness and the forehand of an "in his prime" Kokkinakis.

