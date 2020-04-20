Millman questions ‘big three’ help plan

Australian No.3 John Millman has questioned the planned initiative from tennis' 'big three' of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to support lower ranked professionals during the coronavirus crisis.

World No.1 Djokovic has been in touch with fellow ATP Player Council members Federer and Nadal to discuss ways to assist players facing financial struggles amid the pandemic.

And that may involve prizemoney from the ATP Finals and the Australian Open going towards a special relief fund.

But Millman, ranked 43, wrote on Twitter. "If the concern is to help players ranked 250-700 in the world why has it taken a global pandemic to realise this?

"Surely over the many years of top end heavy prize money increases we maybe should have maybe distributed the spread a little more..."

However, the four grand slams have recently increased the amounts paid to those losing in the first round.

Djokovic, who is also president of the ATP player council, was quoted by French paper L'Equipe, in a letter calling for the top 100 to make donations on a sliding scale.

While he and the rest of the top five would donate $US30,000 ($A47,133) dollars, Millman would be asked to donate $US10,000.

Djokovic warned that many lower ranked players may have to leave tennis if they cannot make it work financially.

"If we don't have any events (in 2020), maybe next year's Australian Open prize money can be contributed to the fund," the Serb added.

"I'm glad the tennis eco-system is coming together. Everyone realises the base of tennis. These guys ranked 250 onwards are the ones making the future of tennis."