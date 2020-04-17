AAP Tennis

Kvitova, Halep urge against empty stands

By AAP Newswire

Peta Kvitova - AAP

Grand slam champions Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova say playing tennis behind closed doors would "not work" because fans are too important to the sport.

Tennis is suspended at every level of the game until at least July 13 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Rogers Cup ATP and WTA events in Canada in August are also postponed until 2021.

Media reports in the past week suggested the US Open, scheduled for August 24 to September 12, could be played without fans.

But Halep and Kvitova among others, would rather that does not happen.

"I don't think tennis works without fans," Wimbledon champion Halep told dpa.

"The atmosphere would be so different. The reason we all love to play on the big stages is because of the incredible passion that the fans bring with them, without them tennis would be a different sport."

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova agreed.

"I don't really like that idea," the Czech told dpa. "I think the fans are too important to the sport.

"It's an individual sport so the fans really make an impact for us. So my preference is definitely to play with fans if possible."

Fabio Fognini, the Italian world No. 11, said this month he and the majority of his fellow players were against the idea of playing without fans.

And new ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi told Italian reporters this month that even with no fans, the numbers of players, coaches and officials travelling would still be a significant issue.

The announcement that Roland Garros is to move from its traditional May-June date to September 20-October 4 caught the tennis world by surprise.

It upset the other six governing bodies and means a crowded schedule, if it's possible to be played.

Halep, however, said any tennis in 2020 would be a bonus.

"So many people are worrying about Roland Garros being in September and the clashes with the calendar, but to be honest I think it will be great if we can even get in any tennis this year," she said.

"September is still a long way away and I think if we have tennis to play, we will all be celebrating."

