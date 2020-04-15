Millman proposes domestic teams’ tennis

Davis Cup star John Millman is hoping Tennis Australia (TA) will loosen the purse strings and back his proposal for a domestic teams' event if the country emerges from the coronavirus shutdown before the rest of the world.

With Australia slowing the spread of COVID-19 better than most other nations, Millman believes there could be an opportunity to start a State of Origin-style event before the ATP and WTA Tours restart.

The 2018 US Open quarter-finalist posted his idea on social media before telling AAP he and Davis Cup teammate James Duckworth were likely to pitch something more formal to TA in coming days.

"If Australia recovers before ATP tour is ready to kick off again I think we have a unique opportunity in our sport to create domestic interest in tennis again," Millman tweeted on Wednesday.

"Instead of having your run of the mill money tournaments imagine something completely different. How about an interstate teams competition?

"Teams would be mixed and comprised of: 2 Legend players (one male and one female), 6 current players (three males and three females), 2 junior players (one male and one female).

"Singles, Doubles and Mixed doubles would be played. Perhaps a different type of scoring system.

"Players get contracts (guaranteed money) that will help some getting them financially get back on tour and the public get a different format of team tennis watching the past, present and future players competing."

While Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt was among the several hundred people to quickly like Millman's concept, the Queenslander was cautious about getting hopes up.

"They (TA) don't take me seriously, unfortunately," Millman told AAP.

"Who knows.

"It will probably take a little bit of money and sometimes we can be a little tight with our funds, I would say, on the performance side.

"I think it's something that's probably a little bit different and people are screaming out for something a little bit different and everyone wants a bit of sport.

"I imagine we're going to have to think of a way but, like I said, I'm not totally sure what the plan is down south - what they're planning, what's in the pipeline.

"I know they're going through a big performance restructure right now so I'm not sure where their funds and where their heads are at with all that type of stuff."

Several of Millman's peers, including Duckworth, John Peers, Alex Bolt and Anastasia Rodionova supported the concept.

"It's something I was speaking to 'Ducks' about so we're going to have a bit of think-tank the next couple of days and put together something and see what they say," Millman said.