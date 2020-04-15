AAP Tennis

ATP freezes men’s tennis world rankings

By AAP Newswire

Novak - AAP

1 of 1

The ATP has reportedly frozen the tennis world rankings for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Novak Djokovic's corresponding weeks at the top of the rankings will not be counted.

The ATP has not yet officially made its decision but Djokovic will remain at 282 weeks as No.1 in the world rankings, according to a report by French newspaper L'Equipe.

In the all-time leader board, the Serbian is third behind Switzerland's Roger Federer (310 weeks) and Pete Sampras of the United States (286).

The ATP published the last world rankings on March 16.

Tennis matches have been suspended at least until July 13 due to the coronavirus.

The ATP and WTA are working on what the world rankings should look like when the games can be resumed.

Ashleigh Barty is the women's world No.1, with Ajla Tomljanovic (56) and Samantha Stosur (97) the other Australian women in the top 100.

Alex De Minaur is Australia's highest ranked men's player at No.26, with Nick Kyrgios (40), Jordan Thompson (64) and James Duckworth (83).

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Eduardo set for return outing at Caulfield

Trainer Sarah Zschoke is confident Eduardo, who returns in the Bel Esprit Stakes at Caulfield, has overcome his ailments that cut short a spring campaign.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Holyfield set for Group 1 Champagne Stakes

Holyfield is among a host of stakes-winning two-year-olds from the Ciaron Maher Racing stable and will try to become a Group One winner in the Champagne Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

No luck for Cumani with Showdown barriers

Matt Cumani will saddle two runners in the $855,000 The Showdown at Caulfield, Khoekhoe and Coup De Tonnerre who filled the quinella at Echuca recently.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Out-of-work tennis ace staying positive

He’s got no income and is resigned to not playing again this year, but Australian tennis battler Chris O’Connell is vowing to fight back.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Woodbridge’s winter woes for tennis stars

Doubles great Todd Woodbridge suspects struggling through a cold winter will be another new challenge for many of Australia’s tennis stars.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Women’s Rogers Cup postponed until 2021

The Women’s Tennis Association has taken the decision to postpone the Canadian Open tournament until 2021, but the men’s event is still set to go ahead.

AAP Newswire