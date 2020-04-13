AAP Tennis

Nadal, Murray to play virtual tennis event

By AAP Newswire

Rafael Nadal - AAP

1 of 1

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.

David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.

There will be 150,000 euros ($A257,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men's and women's events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.

Another 50,000 euros will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.

The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

