Kyrgios offers to help those going hungry

Tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has again shown his big heart, offering to drop off food to anyone going hungry during the coronavirus crisis.

Following his generosity shown during the summer bushfires, when he kick-started a fund-raising campaign that raised almost $5 million, Krygios is using his profile to reach those in need.

He posted a note on Instagram saying he will deliver food to anyone going without.

"If ANYONE is not working/not getting an income and runs out of food, or times are just tough ... please don't go to sleep with an empty stomach," Kyrgios wrote.

"Don't be afraid or embarrassed to send me a private message. I will be more than happy to share whatever I have.

"Even just for a box of noodles, a loaf of bread or milk. I will drop it off at your doorstep, no questions asked!"

Kyrgios appears to be spending the ATP shutdown at his Canberra home and recently posted an image of him adding to his tattoo collection.

The ATP Tour has been suspended until at least the end of the month, although is unlikely to resume then with the French Open and Wimbledon tournaments already postponed.

