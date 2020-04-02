AAP Tennis

US Open tennis to continue as scheduled

By AAP Newswire

Two major tennis tournaments have been cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. But not the US Open.

On March 17, the French Open was postponed until late-September and on Thursday Wimbledon was cancelled as the WTA and ATP postponed their tours until at least July 13.

The United States Tennis Association, however, said it does not plan to cancel or reschedule the grand slam, which is pencilled in for August 24 to September 13.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament," the USTA said via a statement.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies."

The grounds of the Billie Jean King Tennis Centre, in Flushing Meadows in Queens - where the US Tennis Championship has been held since 1978 - are currently being outfitted to hold temporary hospitals.

Queens, one of the hardest hit areas by COVID-19 in New York, has been struggling to slow the spread of the virus and treat those affected.

