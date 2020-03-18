Halep makes donation to fight coronavirus

AAP Tennis

Wimbledon champion and world No.2 Simona Halep is donating money to pay for medical equipment in Romania as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

In a message posted on her Facebook page, the 28-year-old said she hoped to help hospitals in Bucharest and Constanta and encouraged people to follow self-isolation guidelines.

"Unfortunately, we are going through a very difficult period that we could hardly have imagined a few months ago," she said.

"On the other hand, it is the perfect opportunity to show that we know how to be supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us.

"While we are at home, doctors and medical personnel make huge efforts to treat and save each life by exposing themselves for the general good.

"Let us strictly follow the instructions from the authorities and thus contribute to solving this problem of nature that is dramatically affecting our lives."

Romania has had around 200 coronavirus cases but no deaths.

"Let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and positive! God help us!" she said.

The women's WTA Tour is shut down until at least May 2.

