Millman expects ATP break to be extended

Australian tennis star John Millman expects the ATP Tour's suspension to be extended beyond six weeks, and says it is every man for himself.

Queenslander Millman will fly back to Australia from the United States on Friday night after Sunday's last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in California.

The announcement came moments after Miami-Dade County said it would suspend the Miami Open, with other impacted events including Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

World No.43 Millman says players on the tour are disappointed at the short notice of the Indian Wells cancellation, with competitors only being informed of the suspension the night before the qualifying round was due to begin.

"The decision was made this morning that the tour was going to be suspended for the foreseeable future, at least six weeks. We're looking at six weeks, and I'm of the opinion that will be pushed out longer," Millman told RSN.

"Our tour is trying to figure out what happens to the guys who made points this time last year and won't get a chance to defend them, because that affects getting into grand slams down the tracks.

"My points were fairly back-end loaded last year. I thought this was kind of a big opportunity for me to defend those points now instead of having that pressure at the end of the year. It's going to be really important for me to hit the ground running when I get back."

Millman says the suspension of the tour, and the uncertainty over the ATP Tour's return date, means that players have a number of financial concerns.

"I don't think there's going to be much compensation from the tours, it's going to be every man for himself. It is tricky, there's no guaranteed income at all anymore."