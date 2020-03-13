AAP Tennis

Millman expects ATP break to be extended

By AAP Newswire

John Millman. - AAP

1 of 1

Australian tennis star John Millman expects the ATP Tour's suspension to be extended beyond six weeks, and says it is every man for himself.

Queenslander Millman will fly back to Australia from the United States on Friday night after Sunday's last-minute cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament in California.

The announcement came moments after Miami-Dade County said it would suspend the Miami Open, with other impacted events including Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

World No.43 Millman says players on the tour are disappointed at the short notice of the Indian Wells cancellation, with competitors only being informed of the suspension the night before the qualifying round was due to begin.

"The decision was made this morning that the tour was going to be suspended for the foreseeable future, at least six weeks. We're looking at six weeks, and I'm of the opinion that will be pushed out longer," Millman told RSN.

"Our tour is trying to figure out what happens to the guys who made points this time last year and won't get a chance to defend them, because that affects getting into grand slams down the tracks.

"My points were fairly back-end loaded last year. I thought this was kind of a big opportunity for me to defend those points now instead of having that pressure at the end of the year. It's going to be really important for me to hit the ground running when I get back."

Millman says the suspension of the tour, and the uncertainty over the ATP Tour's return date, means that players have a number of financial concerns.

"I don't think there's going to be much compensation from the tours, it's going to be every man for himself. It is tricky, there's no guaranteed income at all anymore."

Latest articles

News

This Girl Can Week to get more Greater Shepparton women exercising

Greater Shepparton City Council has received a $15 000 VicHealth grant to encourage local women to try something new and get active, as part of This Girl Can Week, which kicks off on Monday, March 23. The week is designed to encourage more...

Ed McLeish
News

Shepparton’s welfare recipients to receive one-off $750 payment

Shepparton’s welfare recipients, including pensioners, carers, veterans, families, young people and jobseekers, will get a one-off cash payment of $750 from March 31. The payment is part of a $17.6 billion Federal Government economic...

Ed McLeish
News

Shepparton’s small businesses, tradies and apprentices among beneficiaries of stimulus package

Small businesses, apprentices and tradies are among the beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s $17.6 billion stimulus package. The stimulus package will provide vital support to keep businesses afloat in the wake of the damaging...

Ed McLeish

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Aust take 2-0 Davis Cup lead over Brazil

Australia has won both singles matches for a two-nil lead against Brazil in the Davis Cup tie at Memorial Drive in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Millman heroics give Aussies Davis Cup win

Australia’s John Millman has given his country a 3-1 win against Brazil in the Davis Cup qualifying tie in Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Svitolina wins Monterrey tennis final

Top seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine has won the Monterrey Open in Mexico in a three-hour, three-set thriller against Czech ninth seed Marie Bouzkova.

AAP Newswire