AAP Tennis

Aussies get Croatia, Hungary in Cup draw

By AAP Newswire

Lleyton Hewitt. - AAP

Australia have been put in with Croatia and Hungary in Group D of the Davis Cup after the draw for November's finals was made in London on Thursday.

Lleyton Hewitt's team booked their place the showpiece event in Madrid after beating Brazil 3-1 in Adelaide last weekend.

Reigning champions Spain will meet Russia and Ecuador in Group A.

Rafael Nadal led his country to victory in Madrid last year and will expect another strong performance at the November 23-29 finals.

Germany have been given a tough task in Group F against Novak Djokovic's Serbia and the Austria of world No.3 Dominic Thiem.

Canada, Kazakhstan and Sweden are in Group B, France, Great Britain and the Czech Republic are in Group C and Group E comprises the United States, Italy and Colombia.

