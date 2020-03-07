AAP Tennis

Injured Halep, Kerber out of US WTA event

By AAP Newswire

Simona Halep - AAP

1 of 1

Former world No.1 players Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber have pulled out of next week's Indian Wells WTA tournament in California after failing to recover from injuries.

Romanian Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, has not shaken off a foot problem.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to withdraw from the 2020 BNP Paribas Open," Halep, the world No.2, said in a statement on the tournament's Twitter feed.

"Unfortunately, the foot injury that I picked up before Dubai is still causing me trouble and I will be unable to recover in time to travel to Indian Wells."

Halep, who won the Dubai title last month, was 2015 champion at Indian Wells.

Three-time grand-slam champion Kerber of Germany has not recovered from a leg injury and the 32-year-old is also set to miss this month's Miami Open.

"My patience is being tested these days as I'm still recovering from a left leg injury," last year's Indian Wells runner-up wrote on Instagram.

"I was hoping to be ready in time for the upcoming tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, but my medical team advised me to give it a little bit more rest."

