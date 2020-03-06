AAP Tennis

Aussies have no Davis Cup excuses: Hewitt

By AAP Newswire

Lleyton Hewitt - AAP

Australia's captain Lleyton Hewitt says there will be no excuses for his team when the Davis Cup tie against Brazil starts on Friday.

Hewitt has been plotting for weeks about how best to down the Brazilians and advance to the cup finals in November in Spain.

Despite injuries sidelining his top-ranked pair duo of Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios, the opening day draw has gone to Hewitt's plan.

Australia's world No.63 Thompson opens the tie against Brazil's world No.82 Thiago Monteiro, followed by world No.43 John Millman against rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild, who won his first ATP title last week at the Chile Open.

"We have been planning for that all week," Hewitt said of Friday's matches.

"Obviously Thommo has got to get used to a left-hander and I feel very confident in the game styles and how that may play out.

"And then Johnny against the young kid coming back from clay; it's an adjustment to playing on hard court.

"We have scouted as much as we can.

"You can prepare but also there's going to be slight changes as well, dealing with the conditions and what they throw at us in the first set.

"Best-of-three set matches, you have got be ready to change pretty quickly if things aren't going well."

On Saturday, Hewitt has selected James Duckworth for his cup debut in the doubles, teaming with John Peers against Brazilian pair Marcelo Demoliner and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves, before the reverse singles.

