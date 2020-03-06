AAP Tennis

Murray targets return at Miami Open

By AAP Newswire

Andy Murray. - AAP

Former world No.1 Andy Murray is targeting a return to the tour at the Miami Open later this month after completing his rehabilitation from a hip injury.

The 32-year-old Briton missed the Australian Open in January due to a pelvic injury sustained at the Davis Cup Finals in November and then pulled out of tournaments at Montpellier and Rotterdam last month.

"In the short term, I'm training to try and get ready for Miami," Murray told Amazon Prime Video.

"I've done so much rehab these last few months that, in terms of my strength and everything, all of the muscles around the hip are working well. It's just I hadn't played tennis.

"I'd hit like twice since the Davis Cup for like 40 minutes in a three-month period, so I need some time to build up and feel good on the court again. That's kind of my plans just now unless I have a setback or something."

Murray, who recovered from hip resurfacing surgery early last year to win the Antwerp title in October, played only one match for Britain at the Davis Cup finals before he was sidelined.

The Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, begins on March 23.

