Sport

Tat Chat | Tatura Hill Top Bowls Club notes

By Aydin Payne

COVID-19 bowls practice at Tatura Hilltop Bowls Club

1 of 1

The Tatura Hill Top pennant committee is organising a pre-pennant practice match challenge between club members this week.

It is aimed to assist selectors determining best positions and divisions in readiness for pennant, which is scheduled to commence in the first week of November for both midweek and weekend Goulburn Valley pennant bowls.

The competition will be split into two halves with the commencement of the first group being at the Tatura club under lights this Thursday, October 1 from 6.30 pm and the second group at Hill Top on Saturday, October 3 from 1 pm.

The second round will then be the following week at the alternative venue from the first round for each group.

The COVID-19 lockdown and the isolation rules have enabled many bowlers to practice their skills and the greens have been a popular location in recent months.

Bowlers practice at Tatura Hill Top Bowls Club in preparation for the pennant seasons.

Bowlers are eagerly looking forward to competitive bowls.

Although pennant has not yet commenced, there are already entries being called for GV and State events for Ladies and Men's including singles, pairs, triples, fours and 60-and-over.

Entry forms are on the board inside the locker room.

An informal training session has been called for available players for this Tuesday at the Tatura club which will commencing from 3 pm.

Latest articles

News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district. Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Regional Victorians now allowed to access the Murray River

IN A major boost to tourism providers, residents from regional Victoria can now access the Murray River without a permit. It means anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days can access the river provided they have not been in a restricted...

Brayden May
News

Saturday night’s alright for busking

Shepparton’s first Driveway Buskers live music night has been hailed a success by organiser Tricia Baggs. She said hundreds of music fans visited nearly a dozen sites from Shepparton to Kialla and Toolamba for a hit of live music played by...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Underwood Stakes day preview

Apologies to our loyal supporters who would have noticed that their beloved Payney’s Punt was missing in last Friday’s edition of the News

Aydin Payne
Sport

Seymour’s netball co-coach shines for Vixens

Melbourne Vixens co-captain Liz Watson has praised the performance of teammate Elle McDonald at the weekend. The Seymour A-grade netball coach continued her breakout season on Sunday in the Vixens’ tense 58-54 victory over the Sunshine Coast...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Local trio picked in Cricket Victoria under-17 talent squad

Burgeoning Euroa cricket star Josh Robertson has earned a significant honour early in his career, picked in Cricket Victoria’s under-17 Emerging Performance squad. And he is not the only Goulburn Valley product to be picked, with Rochester’s Waugh...

Alex Mitchell