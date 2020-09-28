Tat Chat | Tatura Hill Top Bowls Club notes

The Tatura Hill Top pennant committee is organising a pre-pennant practice match challenge between club members this week.

It is aimed to assist selectors determining best positions and divisions in readiness for pennant, which is scheduled to commence in the first week of November for both midweek and weekend Goulburn Valley pennant bowls.

The competition will be split into two halves with the commencement of the first group being at the Tatura club under lights this Thursday, October 1 from 6.30 pm and the second group at Hill Top on Saturday, October 3 from 1 pm.

The second round will then be the following week at the alternative venue from the first round for each group.

The COVID-19 lockdown and the isolation rules have enabled many bowlers to practice their skills and the greens have been a popular location in recent months.

Bowlers practice at Tatura Hill Top Bowls Club in preparation for the pennant seasons.

Bowlers are eagerly looking forward to competitive bowls.

Although pennant has not yet commenced, there are already entries being called for GV and State events for Ladies and Men's including singles, pairs, triples, fours and 60-and-over.

Entry forms are on the board inside the locker room.

An informal training session has been called for available players for this Tuesday at the Tatura club which will commencing from 3 pm.