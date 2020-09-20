Sport Murray league success - when did you club last taste it? Echuca United claimed the A grade flag in 2019, defeating reigning premiers Moama by two goals. Tanner Edwards took out the medal as the best player on court. 1 of 26 Nathalia's last football premiership was in 2019, when the Purples claimed their fifth-consecutive flag. 2 of 26 Moama's netballers reigned supreme in B-grade in 2019. 3 of 26 Deniliquin Rams claimed 15-and-under netball success in 2019. 4 of 26 Netball success went Finley's way in 2019 as the 13-and-under netballers reigned supreme on their home court. 5 of 26 Tongala claimed reserves premiership success in 2019. 6 of 26 Cobram tasted under-17 premiership glory after a 29-point win over Rumbalara in 2019. 7 of 26 Deniliquin's junior footballers impressed in 2019, taking out the under-14 premiership. 8 of 26 Congupna's last netball premiership came in 2018 when its C-grade side defeated Numurkah by three goals. 9 of 26 Mulwala's last football premiership was the 2018 reserves triumph. The Lions defeated Moama by one point. 10 of 26 Moama's last football flag was the end of a dynasty - Adrian Daly coached his Magpies to their fifth straight under 15s flag. 11 of 26 Tongala was B-grade (pictured) and 15-and-under netball premier in 2017. 12 of 26 Numurkah claimed its last football premiership in 2017, when the reserves outfit defeated Barooga by three points. 13 of 26 Numurkah's last netball premiership was the C-grade triumph in 2017. 14 of 26 Tungamah claimed the under-15 netball premiership in the PDFNL south-east competition. 15 of 26 Katandra's thirds side claimed back-to-back premierships in front of their home fans in the PDFNL south-east division in 2017. 16 of 26 Mulwala's last netball premiership was the C-grade victory in 2016. 17 of 26 2016 was the year of the Kat in the PDFNL south-east division, with Katandra's netballers claiming the A-grade (pictured), B-grade and C-reserve flags. 18 of 26 Tungamah's footballers took out the 2016 under-14 flag in the south-east PDFNL division. 19 of 26 Rumbalara stood atop the Murray Football League dais in 2014 after securing a five-point win over Finley. Damian Cupido booted four goals in the win as Levi Power was also impressive. Rumbalara claimed an A-grade netball flag in 2008, where Jana Bruinier was named player of the finals series. 20 of 26 Cobram claimed netball success in 2013 when its C-reserve squad won the premiership. 21 of 26 Finley's footballers stood tall in the under-17 grand final in 2013. 22 of 26 Echuca United's senior football premiership in 2013 still burns bright in the memory of those involved. 23 of 26 The 2012 under-17 flag - which was the club's second in a row in that grade - was Congupna's last football premiership. 24 of 26 Barooga defeated Moama in 2009 to claim the reserves premiership. Its netballers last tasted premiership success in 2007 in the 15-and-under grade, with Sharni Hazelman claiming the team's best-and-fairest award. 25 of 26 Nathalia's last A-grade netball premiership was 2007's drought-breaking win. 26 of 26