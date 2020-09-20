Sport KDL champions - when was your club last atop the mountain? Stanhope was a dominant A-grade premier over Dookie United in 2019. 1 of 26 Longwood's last football and netball premierships came back in 2007 when the Redlegs were a part of the Benalla District Football and Netball League. Longwood took out the A-grade flag with a seven-goal victory over Goorambat, while its reserves team claimed a thrilling four-point win over the Bats as well. 2 of 26 Nagambie's last football premiership was in 2019, with Blake Fothergill best on in the 58-point thrashing of Tallygaroopna. 3 of 26 Tallygaroopna claimed its last netball premierships in 2019 with the club performing a sweep of three senior flags. Its B-grade team held on for a thrilling one-goal victory over Dookie United, C-grade beat Nagambie by 11-goals to with their flag, and C-reserve dominated Undera by 21-goals. 4 of 26 Tallygaroopna's last football premiership was in 2019. The Redlegs' reserves beat Avenel by six-points in overtime, with Lachlan Karl named best-on-ground. 5 of 26 Lancaster's last football and netball premierships were in 2019. Its thirds beat Shepparton East by 42-points, with Jarom Owen-Horn named best-on-ground, while the Wombats under-13s claimed the flag with an outstanding 53-goal victory. 6 of 26 Merrigum claimed 17-and-under (pictured) and 15-and-under netball premierships in 2019. 7 of 26 Nagambie's last netball premierships were in 2018. The Lakers took home the A-grade flag with a seven-goal victory over Stanhope, with Morgan Zotti crowned best-on-court. That same year Nagambie's C-grade side beat Tallygaroopna in a thrilling one-goal win, with shooter Rebecca Comi judged best-on-court. 8 of 26 Stanhope's last football flag came in 2018 when its reserves defeated Girgarre by 22-points in a low-scoring affair. 9 of 26 Girgarre's last netball premiership was the under 15s in 2018, Elizabeth Pangrazio was best on in the six-goal win. Girgarre's last football premiership came in 1995 via the under-18s. The club's last senior premiership was won in 1991. 10 of 26 Merrigum celebrated its first reserves premiership since 1990 by defeating Tallygaroopna in the grand final in 2017. 11 of 26 Avenel's last netball premiership was a B-grade flag in 2017. Tallygaroopna's Georgie Sidebottom won best-on-court honours, but the Swans took home the premiership with a four-goal win over the Redlegs. Avenel's last football premiership was an under-18s flag in 2006. 12 of 26 Violet Town's last netball premiership was in 2017. The club's under-17s beat Nagambie by 26 goals, with centre Ruby Boyd taking out best-on-court honours. 13 of 26 Dookie United's last netball premiership was a C-reserve flag in 2017 as part of the South East Picola and District Football Netball League. Dookie held on for a two-goal win over Waaia, with goaler Lyndal Shannon named best-on-court. 14 of 26 Shepparton East's footballers claimed the 2016 PDFNL south-east premiership. 15 of 26 Dookie United's last football premiership was in 2016 when it took out the Picola and District Football Netball League south-east reserves flag. United came from behind to beat Shepparton East by 17-points on the day, with Lenny O'Sullivan named best on ground. 16 of 26 Rushworth's last football premiership was won by the reserves in 2014. Andrew Clarke was named best on ground in the 46-point win. 17 of 26 Murchison's last netball premiership was in 2014 with its C-grade flag. Chelsea Dwyer was best-on-court in the 15-goal win over Merrigum. 18 of 26 Ardmona's footballers last tasted premiership success in 2014, when its under-18 squad reigned supreme. 19 of 26 Undera footballers tasted success in 2013 in the reserves. 20 of 26 Murchison's last football premiership was in 2013 after its seniors cruised to a 31-point win over Stanhope. Midfielder Chris Cullinan was awarded the best-on-ground medal. 21 of 26 Rushworth's last netball premiership came via the A grade side in 2013. Alana Cruz was named best on court in the seven-goal win. 22 of 26 Shepparton East netballers were on fire in 2013, winning both the C-reserve (pictured) and under-15 PDFNL south-east premierships. 23 of 26 Violet Town's last football premiership was in 2012. The 76-point win over Undera gave the Towners' its first senior flag in the Kyabram District League, with Jake Williams named best-on-ground. 24 of 26 Undera won both the B-grade (pictured) and C-grade netball premierships in 2011. 25 of 26 The 2010 season was a successful one for Ardmona's netballers, claiming the C-grade flag. 26 of 26