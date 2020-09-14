Piastri party begins after being crowned Formula 3 world champion

Oscar Piastri was leaving nothing to chance after a drama-filled weekend across the final round of the Formula 3 Drivers’ Championship season.

Despite having secured the title as he turned the final corner on the last lap of his maiden campaign, the PREMA Racing rising star put aside any thoughts of an early celebration to drive to the line and take seventh spot at Mugello and extend his eventual advantage atop the table.

It was a nod to his ability to fight right up until the chequered flag was waved across a season where challenges — and challengers — were thrown at him from every angle.

From a season postponement due to coronavirus — which put paid to his chances of racing hot laps around his home Grand Prix track in Melbourne — to some late-campaign time and position penalties which threatened to derail his championship hopes, Piastri battled on to be crowned the victor at the weekend and set a strong platform for future success in the sport.

“(It) definitely sounds pretty cool,” Piastri said after the race of his new title.

“It's still sinking in at the moment.

And the Oscar goes to: Oscar Piastri displays his new title. Picture: PREMA Racing.

“Obviously, it was a pretty chaotic race to decide the champion, so firstly, I feel really sorry for Logan (Sargeant). I think it would have been awesome if we'd have had a straight fight for the title.

“But I guess that's part of the game that is motorsport. To come out on top is pretty cool, and it's going to take a few more hours or days to sink in.

“It means a lot. A lot of people regard F3 as one of the most competitive championships in the world. It's full of up and coming drivers.

“To be able to say that I'm the champion of it is an awesome feeling.

“Now that I've won F3, I can't do it again, so I guess that means I'm doing something else next year. It's an awesome feeling to win F3.”

PREMA Racing dominated the F3 season, with Piastri's teammate Logan Sargeant starting the final race day of the campaign level on points before crashing out on the first lap to fall back to third as Theo Pourchaire jumped into second spot on the podium with a stellar drive which for a time looked to unseat the Australian from the top step.

“I thought I had nothing to lose,” Piastri said about his mindset ahead of the last race.

“After yesterday, it was a bit annoying finishing 11th and one spot off the reverse grid pole.

“After qualifying that was the aim — to finish 10th. That was pretty painful if I'm honest. I had a good start, picked up a few spots ... This morning, I went into it knowing that anything was possible.

“We certainly learned that in Monza. Even yesterday I think the race was a bit unpredictable. Today it definitely was. I never gave up hope. I always believed that there was a chance to still win, even if it was pretty slim, but here I am.”

Piastri's links to Shepparton — his parents grew up in the Goulburn Valley and his grandparents still reside here — are strong, and the teen celebrated as best he could with his family from across the other side of the world.

“At the moment I can't get back to Australia because Victoria's on pretty strict lockdown,” he said.

“I don't know when I'll be going home. Hopefully Christmas, but I'll go back to the UK tomorrow. My girlfriend is going to uni in a week, so she's going away, and I don't really know who I'm going to celebrate with, but I'll find someone.

“I haven't spoken to too many people. I just went and had lunch really. I haven't really had time to speak to that many people, but Rob, who is with me, was on FaceTime to my whole family when I came in. I got to see them which was nice. That's basically all the people I've spoken too. I've seen a few messages, but there's still hundreds more to look at, so I'll get back to them once my phone recharges. It died from all the excitement.”

Next on the agenda for Piastri — who is part of the Renault Sport Academy — will be securing a start among the Formula 2 grid for next season, although his long-term goal will be to follow in the footsteps of manager Mark Webber and compete at the highest level.

Piastri party: Oscar Piastri claimed the Formula 3 championship title at the weekend after a drama-filled finish to the final race of the season in Italy. The rising star of sport has strong family ties to Shepparton. Picture: PREMA Racing.

“Providing everything goes well in the off-season, I think a move to F2 is on the cards,” he said.

“Obviously, I can't do F3 again, so ideally I'd be doing F2 and hopefully that's where I'll end up.”