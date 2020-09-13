Sport

Leitchville-Gunbower coach ready to overcome COVID-19 challenges

By Brayden May

Take two: Ash Bradley has been re-appointed as the A-grade coach of Leitchville-Gunbower for 2021.

1 of 1

Being a first-year coach at a new club is difficult enough.

That’s without the interruption of a global pandemic.

Recently reappointed Leitchville-Gunbower A-grade coach Ash Bradley learnt the hard way this year after her grand plans were brought to a grinding halt.

The Bombers felt like they were building after a disappointing 2019, but COVID-19 stopped any plans they had in place.

It left former Shepparton ace Bradley feeling like she had put in the hard yards for nothing.

“At first it felt like pre-season was a little bit of a waste of time,” she said.

“But on reflection having the pre-season will be really beneficial for us moving forward. The girls know what I expect from them, so it is going to help us move forward in 2021.

“We had started to develop a really good culture and I’m looking forward to getting back into it.”

While the team isn’t able to train together due to the coronavirus restrictions, Bradley said it had been doing everything it could to stay in touch.

“I’ve posted a few online training sessions, that way the girls are still doing something,” she said.

“It is hard not being able to train as a team — not just the skills of the game, but also the social side of it.

“At the first training session back, I think there will be a lot more talking than actual training.

“There might be a point where some people don’t care about doing the beep test.”

Heading into next season, Bradley said she was hopeful of exposing the Bombers’ younger players to senior netball.

“Junior development is going to be one of my biggest areas of focus,” she said.

“We’ve got a lot of talented juniors at the club and I’m excited to see what they can add.

“A bit of youthful enthusiasm can really help us improve as a team.”

More sport news

Cohuna product chasing two more goals in 2020

Running Sisters | Mel Haines

Behind the Play | Paige Pinson

Latest articles

National

FB fails to shirk Australian privacy case

The US firm running Facebook has failed to get out of a case alleging it breached the privacy of 311,000 Australians.

AAP Newswire
National

Edwards girl’s lawyer defends decisions

The Family Court was never told that Jennifer Edwards was uncomfortable about her father knowing anything about her, a Sydney inquest has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

UK drink driver who killed mate imprisoned

A British construction worker who killed his mate after drink-driving in Melbourne has been sentenced to at least six years behind bars.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Sport

Football news | GVFUA, O’Dwyer, Picola United

Two of Goulburn Valley Football Umpires Association’s finest are heading to the top-end to take their whistleblowing to the next level. Sam Wood and Connor Hawes will be making the trip to Darwin for the 2020-21 Northern Territory Football League...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Echuca, Rennie reappoint coaches

Echuca will return to the football field next year with Andrew Walker and Simon Maddox at the helm of the senior side, assisted by Kane Morris and Ruory Kirkby. Troy Murphy will remain in charge of the reserves, with Leo Tenace hoping to lead the...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tallygaroopna cricket product continues to shine for Warwickshire

One of the Goulburn Valley’s premier cricket exports continues to shine in the United Kingdom. Ryan Sidebottom showcased the best of his skills this week during Warwickshire’s County cricket contest against Glamorgan in Cardiff. Although the game...

Aydin Payne