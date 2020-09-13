Caulfield Guineas preparations in full swing for Lindsay Park

Euroa's Lindsay Park Racing stable has laid a strong platform for Caulfield Guineas success next month after another great week of metro racing results.

On Saturday at Flemington, Crosshaven took out the Exford Plate for Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes over 1400 m.

It followed the victory of Aysar earlier in the week at Sandown, with the stablemates set to tackle the Caulfield Guineas Prelude together on September 26 before looking towards the Guineas on October 10.

Going well: Aysar in full flight. Picture: AAP Image/Brett Holburt/Racing Photos.

“It was a super run today and stepping up to 1400 m was a big key,” jockey Daniel Stackhouse said of Crosshaven after the race.

“He just had a chance to travel for a bit longer before I had to go for him. He's still a big, raw gelding, so he'll take great benefit from today, I think.

“The plan was to take our time and get him into a really good rhythm. You can see that he's still not stretching out a hundred per cent, still learning what he's doing.”

Wednesday's win at Sandown was Aysar's second in a row at the track — albeit more than two months apart.

“He probably was travelling too well and hit the front too far out, stargazed a little bit to me and I think the 70 days between runs took its toll late,” Hayes said.

Excited: Ben Hayes. Picture: AAP.

“I thought he did everything right and he was only 85 per cent fit, so there's plenty of improvement out of this and he'll take plenty of benefit from it.

“I think he deserves his shot in the deep end and is an exciting horse going forward.”

Also impressing once again at the weekend was stable favourite So Si Bon.

The much-loved gelding stormed home for third in the Group One Makybe Diva Stakes, showing signs of a promising spring campaign ahead.

“I thought it was a fantastic run, he was one of the strongest finishers in the race. To flash home for third, we're really proud of him,” Hayes said.

So good: So Si Bon is primed for a big spring. Picture: AAP.

“He's such a genuine competitor and a stable favourite. There are plenty of options around for him.”

Kyabram's Danny O'Brien had plenty to be happy about following the race as well, with Russian Camelot signalling its intentions of being one of the horses to beat in the premier distance races in the next two months.

Russian into form: Russian Camelot will impress this spring. Picture: AAP.

“Without winning, he really couldn't have gone any better. There wasn't much speed and I don't think Damien (Oliver) could have ridden him differently, he did the right thing to worry about the horse and how he was travelling rather than trying to get some cover,” O'Brien said.

“He was beaten by a good horse in Fierce Impact and I suppose we were the most vulnerable at the mile first-up. Fierce Impact probably put a length on him and he really fought back.

“Pre-race and how he was backed out, vetted, hopefully it's just a freshness thing because he paraded well. It's just as though he went into the gates and bounced around, it was just nervous energy.

Back home: Danny O'Brien and the Melbourne Cup while visiting Kyabram.

“For now, our priority will be the Cox Plate and we'll go to the Underwood Stakes, Caulfield Stakes then into the Cox Plate. And in reality, that's probably the best way to prepare him for the Melbourne Cup anyway, if we decide to head that way.”