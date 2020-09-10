Oddie - Kebab mania sweeps the region

Oddie was feeling particularly peckish during the week — and was not the only one.

Kebab mania sweeps the nation

Kebabs were the talk of social media following the news that Richmond duo Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman-Jones had been involved in an incident outside of Kebab Zone (and another establishment) on the Gold Coast.

It caused a specific craving to sweep the nation — and kebab venues everywhere were the beneficiaries.

Shepparton United's Dean Walton was one local who fulfilled his craving, posting a picture to Twitter of Mustafa's Kebabs in Shepparton and imploring other Richmond fans to do the same.

Craving: Oddie agreed with Dean Walton - kebabs were certainly on the menu this week.

For the record, Oddie's order is a mixed kebab with garlic and sweet chilli sauce.

I spy with my little eye

Something beginning with S.

Bubbling away: Oddie was excited at the sight of the outdoor pool at Aquamoves filling up.

If you said swimming pool or spring you would be technically correct — the best kind of correct — but Oddie's first thought when walking laps of Victoria Park Lake and catching a glimpse of the outdoor pool at Aquamoves showing signs of life was of summer.

Because — hopefully — by the time summer, and by extension swimming pools, are in full swing we will be able to enjoy them to their full potential.

New golfers truly embracing the sport

Golf participation has skyrocketed this year, and it seems some players are embracing the frustrations which come with the sport as well as the fun.

Kialla Golf Club posted a picture to its Facebook page of a golf bag submerged in the middle of a water hazard at its course this week.

Going for a swim: This golf bag got a bit wet at Kialla during the week.

Now, Oddie is not suggesting that a golfer chunked two or three balls into the water before hoisting their bag in there for good measure — but it certainly looks that way on face value.

It was not too long ago that Oddie had to trawl the opportunity shops for a new fairway wood after the previous one mysteriously bent itself around an unsuspecting tree.

Garry tackles wildlife

Garry Jacobson got acquainted with the wildlife while up in Townsville for his most recent Supercars stint.

The Greater Shepparton product looked at home with crocodile in hand — could he have found a calling for his post-racing career?

Oddie reckons there would be plenty of tour bus operators quaking in their boots at the sight of Jacobson strapping in for a hot lap around the zoo.