Cricket news - Oh captain, my captains

Jayden Armstrong has been appointed A-grade captain of Tatura for the upcoming Cricket Shepparton season.

Speaking on the Super Saturday Sports show on One FM at the weekend, Armstrong was looking forward to the challenge of helping steer Tatura back up the Haisman Shield table.

“It's exciting, the boys are already keen and excited for the year and I am too,” Armstrong said.

“We've got the drive to be good again and it's exciting because we know all the talent we've got coming through. I reckon 70 per cent of our A and B-grade (sides) are young kids, so we know how exciting that is going to be for the future, but we all want to step up early and do it.

“Arch (previous captain Michael Archer) has been really good to learn under, how he attacks the game and (it doesn't matter) if we go down, it's more about how we go about it. It was the same with TK (Tim Kelly) before him and I think that's where we've both learned it from.”

Tom Vibert and Mat Cornwall will return to Howley Oval this summer in a boost for the club's experience levels in the top grades.

Back on board: Tom Vibert.

In the mix again: Mat Cornwall.

In other captaincy news, Murray Valley Cricket Association club Barooga has handed the reins to Matt Jaensch for 2020-21.

Having won the batting and bowling awards at Barooga last season, Jaensch is no stranger to leading from the front — and takes over from the departing Sam Leigh as captain of the club.

“I am a great believer in promoting the youth of the club as this creates a solid foundation for the future,” Jaensch said.

“Barooga have blooded some good young cricketers over the years and there are some very talented boys and girls coming through the ranks in the next wave. I am excited to be working alongside (2020-21 coach) Warren Smith again, who has been a fantastic addition to the club with his vast knowledge and experience at both junior and senior levels.

Stepping up: Matt Jaensch.

“We have been busy recruiting over the recent months and the club is hopeful that with retention of the senior players from last season and the possible addition of some new recruits, the club will continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the Murray Valley Cricket Association.

“Unfortunately, our skipper from last year, Sam Leigh, is unable to continue the role (due to work commitments) after doing a terrific job to take us to a grand final berth. On the back of such a good year, I am really looking forward to leading the club again in 2020-21.”

More sports news

Sports Bite

Vale David Fox