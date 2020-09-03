Sport

Football news | Echuca United duo departs, Picola United appoint McKenzie as co-coach

By Aydin Payne

Eagle departs: Farran Priest has departed Echuca United to play for Elmore. Photo: Cath Grey

Two star departures from Echuca United Football Netball Club headlines a busy week of football news.

United's two co-captains, Farran Priest and Phil Hubbard, will not run out for the club next year — a major blow to the United senior outfit.

The duo will join Heathcote District League outfit Elmore for next season.

On the move: Former Echuca United captain Phil Hubbard has joined Elmore in the HDFNL alongside Farran Priest. Photo: Cath Grey

The experienced pair shared the captaincy duties last season and will leave a gaping hole on the field for the Murray Football League club.

Priest, the 2008 TAC Cup Morrish Medal winner, was a member of the Eagles’ last premiership seven years ago.

Hubbard missed the club's most recent premiership due to injury.

The Eagles are coming off a disappointing finals series last year where they went out in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Priest and Hubbard are not the only player movements to Elmore.

Former Lancaster player Tannar Cerrone has departed the Kyabram District League outfit and will join the Bloods next year.

Wombat departs: Former Lancaster footballer Tannar Cerrone holds his best-on-ground medal after the 2015 under-18 KDFL grand final.

Cerrone was best afield in the Wombats’ under-18 premiership win in 2015 and was a member of last year's senior preliminary final loss to Tallygaroopna.

And teenage goal-kicking sensation Mitch Cricelli has returned to Elmore after making an appearance for Rochester's under-18 outfit this year.

Cricelli booted nine goals in his one-off match for the Tigers in July.

● In other news, a favourite son is on his way back to Picola United Football Netball Club.

The Blues’ games record holder, Scott McKenzie, will join Darby Walsh as co-coach next season.

On Wednesday, the club made an announcement on its coaching structure, revealing that McKenzie would share the role with Walsh next year.

McKenzie played more than 500 matches for the Blues and has experience in junior and senior coaching.

Back home: Scott McKenzie is back at Picola United and will co-coach next season.

The news comes after Picola United signalled last week that former co-coach Dave Daniel would not return to the role.

● Lastly, Shepparton's Tom Boyd is set to venture to the country's top end this summer to try his hand in Northern Territory Football League.

The Nathalia premiership player has signed for the competition's reigning premier Nightcliff.

Heading north: Shepparton's Tom Boyd is heading north to play in the Northern Territory Football League this summer.

Boyd will join former Nathalia and Murray Bushrangers teammate Nathan Oakes and Shepparton United's Liam Fiore in the NTFL.

The upcoming NTFL season is set to commence on October 2.

