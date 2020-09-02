Jam-packed week of Goulburn Murray Cricket news

There is growing concern Moama may not field a side in the Goulburn Murray Cricket competition this upcoming season.

Current border restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic mean people living in Victoria cannot enter NSW to play sport as it is not one of the four permitted reasons.

Club president Kirk Teasdale said a final decision would be made in the coming weeks.

“What we do will all depend on announcements from the NSW Government,” Teasdale said.

“We’re hopeful that the restrictions might be eased a lot further for border communities, but we have to be realistic.

Final decision looming: Moama president Kirk Teasdale.

“It looks like there is minimal chance of teams being able to cross the border to play sport.”

Moama has already started planning for life outside the GMC after approaching Murray Valley Cricket Association about a temporary spot in its competition.

“There have been some good early discussions, but it could all move very quickly,” Teasdale said.

“Their competition has teams on both sides of the border, but there is almost an even amount of Victorian and NSW clubs.

“Some of the football competitions have gone to all-NSW competition and we could see the same thing happen.”

While the entire club might not be seen in the GMC in season 2020-21, there is still a possibility Echuca-based players could fly the flag for Moama.

“A lot of players from our B-grade side last year live in Echuca,” Teasdale said.

“We’ve spoken to GMC about those guys possibly continuing to play as a team. They just wouldn’t be able to play any home games as things stand.

“We’ve also offered guys who live in Moama, but play for Echuca, the chance to come down to the club.

“We’re all working together through this because it isn’t an easy situation for anyone.”

The competition itself has already nixed an initial October start date, pushing a potential round one back to November.

Competition officials had originally been hoping to get play started on October 10, but were forced to change their plans when regional Victoria was plunged back into stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

But Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 appear to be the most likely start dates, according to GMC operations manager James Stokes.

“All our men’s competitions would start on the Saturday with the two women’s divisions on Sunday,” Stokes said.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been involved in several webinars with Cricket Victoria and they’ve stressed how important it is to give teams some preparation time in the lead-up to a potential first game.

“We’re hoping restrictions are eased about mid-September which would give teams five weeks of training.

“Cricket Victoria are also developing a COVID-safe plan which will be followed by all competitions across the state. They've definitely made the path ahead a lot easier.

“Planning this season has been the toughest thing I've done while I've been the operations manager.

“Now we’re just hoping the Victorian situation continues to improve and we can get play under way.”

Stokes said the women’s competition was once again attracting strong interest from across the region.

“Last season was very successful and we’re hopeful it can continue to build this season,” he said.

“Teams in A-grade will play under official Twenty20 rules for a premiership and B-grade will again have modified rules.

“It’s exciting that we’re going to have something to offer for not just those with experience, but players who are just beginning.

“I encourage people to get in contact with their local clubs if they are interested in playing.”

Contact details for clubs can be found on the competition’s Facebook page.

The association is also seeking expressions of interest for the upcoming youth girls season.

Although a start date is yet to be confirmed, GMC wants to make the season the biggest yet.

Last season four teams participated in the competition — Bamawm-Lockington United, Echuca, Kyabram and Rochester.

With some players making the full-time step up into the senior grades, there is the potential to try a new sport.

GMC junior co-ordinator Marcus Maher said there was a great opportunity this summer.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our kids have missed out on the opportunity to play their winter sports because of COVID-19,” he said.

Get involved: Echuca and Rochester were all smiles following their Goulburn Murray Cricket youth girls game last year. The association is calling for expressions of interest to play in the competition.

“We want to give kids in the local area the chance to get back on there with their friends.

“GMC is continuing to go from strength to strength every year and we’re excited about what is ahead.

“Some clubs who haven’t fielded a team are getting some strong interest. The more teams in the competition the greater the opportunity there will be.”

For more information phone Marcus Maher on 0427 936 537.

More sport news

Moama Bowling Club lends a helping hand

Wade to return as Tongala A grade coach

AFL Goulburn Murray announces 2021 salary caps