Action-packed Tuesday meeting at Benalla

Sport
Action-packed Tuesday meeting at BenallaBy Shepparton News
The locals saved the best for (almost) the very last at Benalla on Tuesday with Leon and Troy Corstens’ Look Sharpish winning a thriller in race seven, the $22,000 Ryan & McNulty Sawmillers BM64 over 1606 m.
That was followed in the eighth of the nine-race card by Peter Burgun’s Lady Day coming in as an emergency to win the $22,000 bet365 Handicap over 1106 m.
Look Sharpish had a lot of support pre-race and was 5/1 when the starter set them on their way on a track rated a good four.
Settled almost midfield for much of the journey, jockey Ethan Brown was the picture of patience as the field came around the turn and into the straight — with race favourite Kipketer surging to the lead with a little more than 200 m to go.
While Kipketer’s rider Jamie Mott would have almost been counting his share of the prizemoney when the four-year-old grey mare came storming down the centre of the track, grabbing the favourite to win by a head on the line.
The other fancy in the race, Contrition, had no luck in running to finish well adrift.
Co-trainer Troy Corstens said the win was a great return to form for his four-year-old mare, who had been, he admitted, a disgraceful stone last in a field of nine on a heavy eight at Sandown in mid August.
“She had come around the corner that day, but then just did not travel in it, did not go a yard in it, but today was a different runner,” Corstens said.
“And once she gets out to around 2400 m I think you are going to see a very different horse.”
In the penultimate race of the day, unlike Look Sharpish, Benalla’s Peter Burgun may have been the only person in Australia giving his horse Lady Day any chance at all.
Not surprisingly either — its only three starts this prep had been 11th of 12 at Wangaratta, 11th of 12 at Seymour and in a form slump, 12th of 12 (also at Seymour) in July.
But at home on Tuesday the five-year-old mare had gone up a stratosphere or two to post a win by a nose in a blanket finish.
And she was flying in the last few metres to get the nod.
Anyone who had been brave enough to back her, with Shirley Hunter in the saddle, was well rewarded, with Lady Day paying $26 and $7.80 — and just about wiping everyone out of the quadrella (among other things).
Burgun said it was “a nice come good” for a horse that had suffered a major setback after being bitten, it is believed, by a snake or spider, some time ago.
“We don’t know what it was, but she was really ill and covered in all sorts of lumps and bumps and that sort of put an end to a couple of preparations,” Burgun said.
“She’s quite a handy little mare and has won here before, and at Kyneton.
“I’ve got to give Shirl a bit of credit too for that ride. After she drew wide Shirl took the initiative to go forward, instead of being four, or five, or six deep she toughed it out pretty well I thought.”
There were four other Benalla horses (and one from Seymour) in the race, but Lady Day and Quiet Lucky — both emergencies — went one, two with Logan McGill’s Ship of Dreams filling the minor placing.
Ethan Brown ended the day twice as happy — his ride on Judge Jeanine in the $22,000 O’Halloran’s Garage Doors BM58 over 1406 m completing a dazzling double.
When Seymour-based trainer Stephen Brown lost rider Mitchell Aitken for his five-year-old mare Judge Jeanine on Tuesday he got on the family tom-toms.
In the end it was nephew Ethan Brown who answered the SOS.
And they were pretty happy with the decision after the young jockey rode the horse a treat over the 1406 m and, although they escaped the course caller’s notice until into the home straight, Steven Brown got pretty excited when he saw the horse hooked to the outside and really starting to fire up.
Judge Jeanine went past the rest of the field as though every horse in it was standing still to win by almost three lengths and easing up on the line.
Stephen Brown said it was only the horse’s second win, and a good result for its third start this prep.
If Brown was confident, he may have been the only one at the track because his horse drifted around the 12/1 to 15/1 mark before settling at 12/1 when the starter let them go.
He said his horse had enjoyed the Good 4 grass under its feet after a fighting third at Echuca first up this time in.
But on Pakenham’s synthetic track, which Brown said she did not handle or like, the result was a dismal 11th out of 12.
All of which was immediately forgotten with her barnstorming finish.
“Her run at Echuca was great but she then didn’t handle the synthetic; and she’s been a little off, but she’s back now,” Brown said.
The other star of the day was jockey Luke Nolen, who also rode a double; taking out the $23,000 Marshall+Dent Willmoth Maiden over 1106 m on Torbreck and then he did it again with Tell Me Again in the $23,000 Comfort Inn Benalla Plate over 1406 m.
Torbreck didn’t have to go far to cause its early upset, dogging the $1.90 odds-on favourite Rock Of Kryptonite all the way around the 1106 m distance.
The well-tried three-year-old gelding didn’t look like a maiden when it pulled out from behind the frontrunning favourite and then simply blew it away.
From the Dabernig-Hayes stable at Euroa, it was just a short ride down the highway to Benalla and its first win.
Speaking after the win Tom Dabernig said Torbreck had been gelded during its five months he was off the track and come back into work as a much more mature horse.
“On paper there didn’t look to be a lot of speed in this race and we gave Luke an open book, telling him if Torbreck jumped well not to be afraid to push him forward,” Dabernig said.
“And that’s what he did, he just put himself there and did it comfortably to win by two lengths.
“I did think it might be a little short for him, but with his freshness was able to spring well and I think we will see him over longer distances next time he’s back on the track.”
Dabernig said with Benalla just 30 minutes from their Euroa base it made it an attractive opportunity for maidens at the stable.
But didn’t argue when asked whether this win would now put Torbreck on track for a slightly longer drive to a meeting in town.
“We will have a look at it as we had preferred to kick him off on turf as well,” Dabernig added.
“He is a horse with a lovely action and I think we should see some progression after today’s win.”
In the $23,000 Vale Rob Gaylard Plate over 2046m – the opening event on the card – the Robbie Griffiths trained Token Spirit stunned punters and commentators when it won the race at its second start.
Its first race was 1200 m on Ballarat’s synthetic track and on the back of that eighth out of 10 Griffiths pushed it out to 2046 m to the amazement of the wider industry — and won by a length.