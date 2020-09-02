Action-packed Tuesday meeting at Benalla

5370537724001

The locals saved the best for (almost) the very last at Benalla on Tuesday with Leon and Troy Corstens’ Look Sharpish winning a thriller in race seven, the $22,000 Ryan & McNulty Sawmillers BM64 over 1606 m.

That was followed in the eighth of the nine-race card by Peter Burgun’s Lady Day coming in as an emergency to win the $22,000 bet365 Handicap over 1106 m.

Look Sharpish had a lot of support pre-race and was 5/1 when the starter set them on their way on a track rated a good four.

Local fancy: Look Sharpish, ridden by Ethan Brown, wins at Benalla on Tuesday. Picture: David Thorpe/Racing Photos.

Settled almost midfield for much of the journey, jockey Ethan Brown was the picture of patience as the field came around the turn and into the straight — with race favourite Kipketer surging to the lead with a little more than 200 m to go.

While Kipketer’s rider Jamie Mott would have almost been counting his share of the prizemoney when the four-year-old grey mare came storming down the centre of the track, grabbing the favourite to win by a head on the line.

The other fancy in the race, Contrition, had no luck in running to finish well adrift.

Co-trainer Troy Corstens said the win was a great return to form for his four-year-old mare, who had been, he admitted, a disgraceful stone last in a field of nine on a heavy eight at Sandown in mid August.

“She had come around the corner that day, but then just did not travel in it, did not go a yard in it, but today was a different runner,” Corstens said.

“And once she gets out to around 2400 m I think you are going to see a very different horse.”

In the penultimate race of the day, unlike Look Sharpish, Benalla’s Peter Burgun may have been the only person in Australia giving his horse Lady Day any chance at all.

Not surprisingly either — its only three starts this prep had been 11th of 12 at Wangaratta, 11th of 12 at Seymour and in a form slump, 12th of 12 (also at Seymour) in July.

But at home on Tuesday the five-year-old mare had gone up a stratosphere or two to post a win by a nose in a blanket finish.

And she was flying in the last few metres to get the nod.

Anyone who had been brave enough to back her, with Shirley Hunter in the saddle, was well rewarded, with Lady Day paying $26 and $7.80 — and just about wiping everyone out of the quadrella (among other things).

Burgun said it was “a nice come good” for a horse that had suffered a major setback after being bitten, it is believed, by a snake or spider, some time ago.

“We don’t know what it was, but she was really ill and covered in all sorts of lumps and bumps and that sort of put an end to a couple of preparations,” Burgun said.

“She’s quite a handy little mare and has won here before, and at Kyneton.

“I’ve got to give Shirl a bit of credit too for that ride. After she drew wide Shirl took the initiative to go forward, instead of being four, or five, or six deep she toughed it out pretty well I thought.”

There were four other Benalla horses (and one from Seymour) in the race, but Lady Day and Quiet Lucky — both emergencies — went one, two with Logan McGill’s Ship of Dreams filling the minor placing.

Ethan Brown ended the day twice as happy — his ride on Judge Jeanine in the $22,000 O’Halloran’s Garage Doors BM58 over 1406 m completing a dazzling double.